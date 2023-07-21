Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Wave at SDCC

The Knights are back as Hasbro debuts a brand new Build a Figure Marvel Legends wave right San Diego Comic Con

Hasbro is bringing some heat to San Diego Comic Con 2023 with their Marvel Legends Panel. One of the biggest reveals was a brand new windowed wave of Marvel Legends coming to life from the world of Marvel Comics. The Marvel Knights are back with an impressive Build A Figure wave that brings The Mindless One front and center. Collectors will notice some classic and modern comic designs here, like a bearded Daredevil from his current comic book run. Other additions to the wave are Classic Luke Cage (Power Man), the Sorceress Cleo, The Fist Ninja, Marvel's Midnight Suns Iron Man, Lady Bullseye, and the return of Blade! This wave is nothing less than spectacular, and pre-orders will be arriving tomorrow (July 22) at 5 PM EST on HasbroPulse.com and most online retailers. Stay tuned for a closer look at these reveals with another Hasbro Booth Tour during the con.

"Revealed at San Diego Comic Con the next wave in the Marvel Legends Series has arrived with new Marvel Knights figures featuring Daredevil, Marvel's Lady Bullseye, Luke Cage Power Man, Gamerverse Iron Man, The Fist Ninja, Clea, and Marvel's Blade! Collect them all to assemble the Mindless One Build A Figure! Available for pre-order tomorrow, July 22nd, beginning at 5PM EST on Hasbro Pulse!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. (Subject to availability.)"

