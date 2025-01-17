Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils New Transformers: Dark of the Moon Wheeljack (Que)

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new 4.5-inch Transformers: Dark of the Moon Wheeljack (Que) figure for 2025 release.

Wheeljack converts to a Mercedes Benz E550 in 23 steps, offering a movie-accurate design.

This Autobot features articulated posability and comes with a blaster for dynamic play.

Available for pre-order now, Wheeljack is priced at $24.99 with a May 2025 release.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), directed by Michael Bay, was the third installment in the live-action film series. The story follows the Autobots uncovering a Decepticon conspiracy involving the long-lost Autobot ship, the Ark, and its pilot, Sentinel Prime. However, Sentinel Prime would only go on to betray the Autobots, revealing his alliance with the Decepticons. It is an all-out war between our heroes and villains, leading to a heated final battle and the destruction of Chicago. Dark of the Moon also introduced new live-action depictions of iconic Transformers characters like Wheeljack. Also referred to as Que, this brilliant Autobot engineer and inventor has a unique Albert Einstein design, and he is now coming to Hasbro. Wheeljack stands 4.5" tall, and he will be able to convert into Mercedes Benz E550 car mode in 23 steps. Every Autobot team needs an inventor, and Wheeljack is here to help with a blaster and a $24.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with May 2025. Be on the lookout for the Dark of the Moon Shockwave Studios Series, which will be released alongside Que.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon Wheeljack (Que)

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Wheeljack (Que) action figure, inspired by Transformers: Dark of the Moon! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to Mercedes Benz E550 car mode in 23 steps."

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON WHEELJACK (QUE): This Studio Series Wheeljack (Que) action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!