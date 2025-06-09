Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils New Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link Hero Set

There is more than meets the eye, as a new selection of Transformers collectibles are ready for action and coming soon from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-09 Hero Set featuring Bumblebee and Cliffjumper.

These 3-inch figures boast full articulation, updated cartoon-inspired sculpts, and vibrant paint details.

Both Transformers convert smoothly between robot and vehicle modes, with new accessories and premium packaging.

Available now for pre-order at $99.99, the collectible 2-pack is set for a March 2026 release on Hasbro Pulse.

The Transformers: Missing Link C‑09 Cybertron Hero Takara Tomy set has just arrived from Hasbro. This fun new release brings anime-inspired versions of Bumblebee and Cliffjumper in a compact 2‑pack. Missing Link reimagines the beloved Mini‑Bot duo for modern times and with vibrant cartoon aesthetics. These roughly 3‑inch figures are faithful homages to their classic animated appearances and feature freshly sculpted heads. Other additions include clear blue window parts, brand new articulation, and updated paint for a nostalgic yet modern feel.

Each Transformer figure offers updated full articulation, unlike their original G1 releases, and smooth transformation between robot and vehicle modes. Bumblebee will convert into his Volkswagen Beetle, while Cliffjumper becomes his signature red racer. Accessories include Bumblebee's blaster and Cliffjumper's blaster, plus bazooka, and they are included in original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. Pre-orders of the Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-09 Cybertron Hero Set are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $99.99. Be on the lookout for these two Autobots leaping into action in 2026 for their March release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-09 Cybertron Hero Set

"Boost your collection with the Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-09 Cybertron Hero figure set! Inspired by entertainment, these Cliffjumper and Bumblebee collectible action figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Each figure converts from robot to car mode. With premium accessories and original Japanese-language packaging and instructions, this Transformers toy is a must-have for fans of Transformers collectibles."

MISSING LINK C-09 CYBERTRON HERO SET: This set of 2 Transformers Missing Link figures is an authentic Takara Tomy product

BUMBLEBEE AND CLIFFJUMPER CONVERTING FIGURES: Each Transformers figure converts between robot and car mode and is fully jointed for intricate poseability

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Includes 3 blaster accessories that can attach in both modes

