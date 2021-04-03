Build The Batman Cowl With LEGO's Newest Helmet Model Set

LEGO continues to expand their replica helmet collection as this time they dive into the world of DC Comics. Batman kicks off this helmet series as collectors can build the Dark Knight's cowl. Coming in at 410 pieces, this replica cowl stands 8.5 inches high when displayed on its base. Collectors can bring home the Caped Crusader with this simple yet fun set perfect for any fan's old and new. The DC Comics Batman Cowl from LEGO is set to release in late April and will be priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find links that are live already and located here. Do not miss out on other LEGO Helmet sets like Iron Man, Carnage, and a huge assortment of Star Wars helmets which can be found here.

"Immerse yourself in a challenging and rewarding building experience as your imagination transports you to GOTHAM CITY™ with the impressive LEGO® DC Batman™: Batman Cowl (76182). This LEGO brick recreation of the unmistakable cowl worn by the Caped Crusader™ is sure to attract attention and admiration wherever it is placed. With transparent bricks to represent the face and a stylish fact plaque attached to the sturdy base, this remarkable model will provide a sense of fulfilment long after the construction work has finished. Escape the busy world for a while and rediscover the joy of creative construction with adult LEGO building sets. Satisfying to build and stunning to display, adult LEGO kits make great birthday gifts, Christmas presents, and personal treats for anyone interested in model making or comic-book culture."

Measuring over 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 4 in. (10 cm) wide, and 4 in. (12 cm) deep, this captivating model provides an attractive conversation piece, whether displayed in your home or workplace.

The collectible LEGO® DC Batman™ Batman Cowl offers a hands-on, stress-relieving building experience, as 410 LEGO bricks gradually transform into a stunning display model.

This authentic LEGO® brick recreation of the iconic Batman™ helmet includes transparent pieces to represent the face and a stylish fact plaque attached to a sturdy base.