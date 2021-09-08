Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Stormtrooper Army Building 4-Pack Set

Army building finally comes to Star Wars fans as Hasbro unveils their first-ever Stormtrooper 4-Pack troop building figure set. Fans have been demanding some troop-building kits for the Star Wars series as we have seen them with Marvel Legends, which already has troops for Hydra, A.I.M, Hellfire Club, and their upcoming Skrulls and SHIELD release. It looks like troop building is coming to the 3.75" Star Wars The Vintage Collection figure line with a nice addition for any Imperial occupation. The special box will include four Star Wars TVC Stormtroopers with three standard troops and one commander. The box set is loaded with accessories with dual weapons for each trooper, making sure they have the means to stop any Rebel attack.

Army building has always been a thing, but now Hasbro is finally giving collectors a nice set of figures in one box. I love this idea, and I hope they can continue it, but I am sad that the price is $41.99. Most Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are about $11.99-12.99 (depending on retailer), and with shipping, collectors are just straight-up buying four figures without card backs. Even the Marvel Legends are discount by $5, which is nice, so it sad to see such a high price on these Stormtrooper sets. Pre-Orders will still sell out, and links will go live tomorrow (September 9, 2021) at 1 PM EST right here as well as other major retailers. Roger roger.

"THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75 STORMTROOPER 4-PACK – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $41.99/Available: Spring 2022). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple touchpoints of articulation, original Kenner branding, and inspired by STAR WARS Entertainment, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75 STORMTROOPER 4-PACK makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 4 figures and 6 accessories. Available at most major retailers."