Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Beskar Helmet

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary New Moff Gideon Beskar Helmet from Star Wars: The Mandalorian with LED lights.

Hasbro's replica helmet features design touches from Darth Maul’s armor.

The Mandalorian series leads to Gideon's return and Marshall's rise.

Pre-orders open for December 2024 release, retailing at $99.99.

The Mandalorian Season 3 was very interesting, and it changed the show's entire dynamic. After Din Djarin removed the Darksaber, he seemed to have stepped back from being the lead and followed Bo-Katan. This was a unique decision, but with Grogu finding his way back to him in The Book of Boba Fett, it is wise to keep him out of the spotlight and off the beaten path. The final episodes of The Mandalorian were some impressive stuff as they showed the long awaited liberation of Mandalore and the return of Moff Gideon. Suiting up in his very own Mandalorian armor, Moff will fight for what the Empire stood for until the very end.

Hasbro has unveiled that the Mando Moff Helmet is coming to life with impressive detail, LED elements, and a one-size-fits-all format. Feature a slick black and red design; this electronic element will have a light-up red visor and features elements of Darth Maul's Mando Commandos from the Clone Wars. Oddly enough, fans are getting a replica of this design before The Black Series release or the Vintage Collection, which is odd. However, Star Wars fans will be able to add this helmet to their display in December 2024 for $99.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Electronic Helmet

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MOFF GIDEON PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: Spring 2025). Imagine working for the Empire as Moff Gideon, donning a helmet paying tribute to the sinister Darth Maul with horn-like spikes. Clever and formidable, Moff Gideon wields the ancient Darksaber, an artifact of great importance to Mandalorians."

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, MOFF GIDEON PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by Moff Gideon's helmet featured in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series. This helmet features a light-up front visor and interior welcome light FX, plus a display mode. Press and hold the button for an approximately hour-long visor and interior lights display. The visor lights up solid red, and the interior lights flash. [Requires 2x AAA battery – not included] "

