Hasbro Unveils The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano & Grogu 3-Pack Exclusive

A new Star Wars: The Black Series exclusive set has been revealed by Hasbro for the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Arriving exclusively at Amazon, The Mandalorian, Ahoska Tano, and Grogu are united again. Star Wars are getting some updated designs for these three as well as new accessories to try to make it worth their while. Mando will get a new Beskar Spear and possibly an updated deco and Grogu just features a new position for his arms. It is Ahsoka Tano who gets the biggest upgrade with a new soft good cloak, which is pretty fantastic. The Mandalorian fans will have to fork over $66.99 to get their hands on this set and it features the new windowless design. Pre-orders are already live and collectors can secure one right here with a January 2023 release date. Check out the figures below to see if this The Mandalorian bundled repack is worth it for your growing collection.

"The Mandalorian seeks out Ahsoka Tano to help reveal the Child's past and light the way to his future. She discovers his name is Grogu and he has knowledge of the Force. Unwilling to train him, Ahsoka tells the Mandalorian to go to Tython's ancient temple ruins so that Grogu can reach out through the Force atop the temple's seeing stone in hopes a Jedi may sense his presence. Kids and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love."

THE MANDALORIAN, AHSOKA TANO & GROGU: The Mandalorian seeks out Ahsoka Tano to help reveal the Child's past and light the way to his future

THE MANDALORIAN: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium 3-pack inspired by The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+

SERIES-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: These Star Wars The Black Series action figures come with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection

FIND OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Find movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

