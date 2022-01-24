New Star Wars TVC Figure Dropping Tomorrow with Boba Fett (Morak)

Another set of Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty reveals is dropping tomorrow, and Hasbro is giving fans a heads up on one. It looks like pre-orders are dropping for another Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure with Boba Fett featuring his Morak appearance. Coming out of The Mandalorian Season 2, Boba Fett stayed back as Din and Mayfeld went undercover as Tank Troopers. The episode does not feature a lot of Boba, but it did give Star Wars fans a closer look at his new updated "reforged" armor and now it can come home.

I am honestly surprised to see another Boba Fett figure, even though they just announced The Book of Boba Fett Deluxe TVC figure. That figure comes with loaded of accessories, weapons, and much more at a $26 price. However, this simple The Vintage Collection figure is also getting a $26 price tag, which is odd as all the features are his jetpack, blaster, pistol, and removable helmet. As a Boba Fett collector, I will be pre-ordering one myself, but it really seems like the Star Wars Hasbro team needs more and different figures to release. Pre-orders are arriving tomorrow (1/25) at a variety of retailers like here for $26.49 (could be an error), and be sure to check out the other Bring Home the Bounty reveals as well.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (MORAK) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (MORAK) figure is inspired by Boba Fett, the legendary character in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, and once the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy. This collectible figure features premium detail and design, collector grade deco, and is highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs. The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for preorder beginning 1/25 at 1pm EST. See StarWars.com for more details."