Aquaman Gets BBTS Exclusive DC Multiverse Figure from McFarlane Toys

Get ready for the King of Atlantis as McFarlane Toys is back with their latest limited edition figure with a black and white Aquaman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils limited edition black & white Endless Winter Aquaman figure.

Exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store with only 3,010 pieces available globally.

Each 7-inch figure boasts up to 22 points of articulation and detailed deco.

Collectible art cards included, with character art and biographies on the reverse.

Prepare to dive into the frosty depths of the Seven Seas with another limited edition exclusive DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys. Endless Winter Aquaman is back and now is getting a new limited to just 3,010 release. This figure features a new sleek black, white, and gold deco that is bound to make a splash in your DC Comics collection. The windowless packaging does return for this release, and this member of the Justice League will be found exclusively at Big Bad Toy Store. Everything about this figure is the same as his previous Endless Winter DC Multiverse figure and will include a trident accessory. Aquaman will get a new logo display base featuring his DC Comics symbol on it. If you love the King of Atlantis, then this figure is for you and will be priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with December 2023, so get yours before he vanishes into the ocean once again.

Endless Winter DC Multiverse Aquaman BBTS Exclusive

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe underwater, swim at incredible speeds, and have super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with character art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Limited edition of 3,010 pieces

BBTS Exclusive

