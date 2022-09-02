Target Receives Two Exclusive Star Wars: Andor Figures from Hasbro

The next Disney+ Star Wars adventure is almost here as we dive into the birth of the Rebellion with Andor. This series will follow Cassian Andor five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show is said to lead right into those events, and plenty of fans are excited to see this story unfold. A new show means new collectibles and Hasbro is already delivering s they debit some brand new Andor Star Wars: The Black Series figures. These two figures will be Target Exclusives, and it looks like all eyes are on the Empire this time. Kicking things off first is the Shoretrooper, who is making a return, and he comes with a blaster that can be holstered. For new characters, an Imperial Officer (Ferrix) arrives with a photo-real face sculpt. Both Star Wars figures are priced at the new retailer exclusive priced of $27.99 and are set for a Fall 2022 release. Pre-orders are set to go live on September 23, 2022 at 9AM EST on Target right here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHORETROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale SHORETROOPER figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL OFFICER (FERRIX) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale IMPERIAL OFFICER (FERRIX) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target."