HasLab Transformers: Legacy Robots in Disguise Omega Prime Revealed

Hasbro debuts their neweest HasLab campaign with the Transformers: Legacy Robots in Disguise Omega Prime from the 2001 series

Article Summary HasLab unveils Omega Prime from 2001's Transformers: Robots In Disguise series.

Original designer Hisashi Yuki returns, enhancing figures' articulation and design.

Includes 8.5" Optimus, 11.5" Ultra Magnus, 5.75" Bluebolts figures and a 15" command center.

Campaign requires 10,000 backers at $249.99, HasLab open until March 14, 2024, for a Fall 2025 release.

Greatness awaits as Hasbro is back with their latest HasLab campaign expanding the world of Transformers once again. This new crowdfunding campaign brings back some iconic heroes from the 2001 Transformers: Robots in Disguise series. The Leader of the Autobots Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, and Bluebolts, have returned from the early 2000s and in their original stylings. Hasbro even brought back Transformers Icon Hisashi Yuki, who designed the original Transformers: Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus figures. These figures feature new and updated articulation, details, and, of course, their combining form: Ultimate Energy Combiner, Omega Prime!

Both Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus come with their own accessories and a 15" tall commander center. When fully assembled, Transformers Omega Prime will come in at 13.75 inches tall, with Bluebolts being their mounted weapons systems. Two Tier Unlocks has also been teased by Hasbro with a 23.5" Matrix Blade and two Global Space Bridge display base pieces. The Transformers: Legacy Robots in Disguise 2001 Omega Prime is priced at $249.99 with a goal of 10,000 backers to begin. Hasbro will have this project open until March 14, 2024, with a Fall 2025 release, and fans can discover more about Omega Prime right on Hasbro Pulse now.

Transformers: Legacy Robots in Disguise 2001 Omega Prime

"Two Autobots, bonded like brothers, yet divided by destiny. Optimus Prime was chosen to be the bearer of the Matrix of Leadership and the next commander of the Autobots, leaving Ultra Magnus scornful and bitter. Ultra Magnus challenged Optimus Prime for possession of the Matrix of Leadership and Autobot command. In the middle of battle, the two combined into a new form: Ultimate Energy Combiner, Omega Prime. Hasbro Pulse is kicking off the Transformers 40th anniversary celebration with a HasLab of powerful proportions! Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus join forces to present Omega Prime as the next HasLab project!"

"To commemorate the past 40 years of – More Than Meets the Eye – the team recognized the need for a HasLab project that fans have been dreaming of adding to their collections. The original stylings of Transformers: Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus are back for the first time since 2001, updated with improved articulation and structural stability for more dynamic figure poses."

8.5-inch Optimus Prime figure

15-inch command center

Blaster accessory

2 Matrix of Leadership accessories

11.5-inch Ultra Magnus figure

5.75-inch Autobot Bluebolts figure

Unlock #1 : 23.5-inch Matrix Blade Accessory

: 23.5-inch Matrix Blade Accessory Unlock #2: 2 combinable Global Space Bridge display base pieces

"This project needs 10,000 backers to begin production. This crowdfunded project will run from January 30, 2024 until March 14, 2024 at 11:59PM ET. If successful, the project will begin shipping in Fall 2025."

