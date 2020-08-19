Hasbro Announced 4th Tier for Marvel Legends HasLabs Sentinel

The massive Marvel Legends HasLabs Sentinel figure from Hasbro is coming to an end soon. On August 24th, 2020, collectors will want to have their orders in before the campaign closes for good. The figure is still not expected to ship until Fall 2021 but with orders closing this is the final chance to get yours. To sweeten the pot, Hasbro has announced a final tier of their campaign with a new extra head. The Tri-head has been announced that will feature three faces on a single head and collectors can rotate it to their liking. The three Sentinel fans will Silver, Gold, and a Blaster Face. There will need to be 16,000 backers to unlock this new Tier which they can do here.

"Its body a towering, technological marvel, the Sentinel scans the world for its quarry, a searching light emanating from its chest, its glowing eyes a warning… and a threat. Programmed with only one objective, to destroy all mutant life on Earth, the Sentinel will not hesitate, will not falter, and will never ever stop hunting. Rising from the pages of Marvel comics, appearing in everything from cartoons to movies to video games, the Sentinel is a monumental part of Marvel lore, an iconic enemy of the X-Men, and, now, the first-ever Marvel Legends HasLab project."

Hasbro Pulse invites you to join us in bringing this project to life, with all the features and detailing you know and love from the Marvel Legends 6-inch line:

26.3-inch (669 mm) Sentinel figure

LEDs in the head and chest (2x AAA batteries required, not included)

Two 18-inch Sentinel "tentacle" accessories

Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure with 6-Inch alternate Sentinel Prime head

Marvel Insider Points Redemption code (70,000 points per purchase, limit 2 code redemptions per account) & X-Men #14 (1963) digital comic to read in the Marvel Comics app (available in iOS and Android). Open to US residents 18+. Terms apply.

Tier 1 UNLOCK: Marvel Legends Master Mold alternate head accessory

Tier 2 UNLOCK: Battle Damaged Head & Hand accessory

Tier 3 UNLOCK: Marvel Legends 6-inch Female Prime Sentinel Figure