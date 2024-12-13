Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: christmas, nightmare before christmas

Have a Haunted Holiday this Christmas with These Spooky Collectibles

Friday the 13th has arrived and that means it truly is a Nightmare Before Chritsmas and we have a gift guide to haunted your Christmas list

Christmas is the season of giving, and what better way to celebrate than by combining festive cheer than with some eerie delights? Whether you're shopping for a collector, a horror enthusiast, or someone who loves the weird and wonderful, these spooky gifts will bring a unique twist to your holiday season. From Tim Burton's beloved The Nightmare Before Christmas to a revisit to The Simpson's Treehouse of Terror and even Marvel's dark supernatural heroes, there's something here for everyone who revels in the macabre. These gifts perfectly blend the festive and frightful, making them ideal for fans who like their holiday spirit with a haunting edge.

NECA- The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimate

Celebrate the holidays with Santa Jack, Sally, and even Jack Skellington from NECA's latest Ultimate The Nightmare Before Christmas line. These highly detailed figures bring the beloved Tim Burton characters to life with incredible articulation and movie-accurate designs. NECA did an incredible job bringing these characters to life by staying true to their designs and making them seem like near-perfect replicas. Each figure gets themed accessories and a variety of swappable faces, allowing fans to recreate their favorite scenes. These figures should be starting to hit collectors' hands now, and hopefully, they can be the perfect spooky present to put under your tree this Christmas.

JAKKS Pacific – Treehouse of Terror – Krusty the Clown

Relive the haunting hilarity of The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror with this replica of the talking Krusty doll. JAKKS Pacific has done a remarkable job this year with their new line of Simpsons collectibles. One of these gives collectors their very own replica of the killer Krusty doll seen in Treehouse of Horror III: Clown Without Pity. With phrases pulled straight from the infamous episode, this figure is both nostalgic and spooky. Standing 15" tall, fans can put him in both good and evil versions, with 10+ phrases to hear and original packaging like it was on the screen. Make your Christmas a true Creepmas with this doll that can be purchased now!

Marvel Legends – Strange Tales (Blackheart Build-A-Figure) Wave

You can not have a Christmas without some new Marvel Legends figures, and there is a wave that is already out that will make your holidays quite haunted. Make a deal with the devil and build a Blackheart figure with the new Marvel Legends' Strange Tales wave. The darker side of Marvel Comics is faithfully brought to life here with an eerie wave of figures that features iconic supernatural characters like Bloodstorm, Moon Knight, Dracula, Brother Voodoo, Lilith, Hellstrom, and the Hellverine! This wave is a Fan Channel exclusive, so it can not be found in stores, but it is already available for purchase right now at Fan Channel sites with Amazon, Big Bad Toy Store, and Hasbro Pulse.

LEGO Ideas – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Bring Halloween Town to life with LEGO's The Nightmare Before Christmas set, a dream come true for fans of Tim Burton's classic. This massive build features iconic locations like Jack's Tower, Spiral Hill, and the Town Hall, complete with minifigures of Jack, Zero, and Sally, as well as Lock, Shock, Barrel, and, of course, Sandy Claws! Coming in at 2,193 pieces, this set wants you to steal Christmas in style with the Pumpkin King, building iconic landmarks from the legendary stop-motion film. Whether you're reliving the movie's most memorable moments or crafting your own spooky tales, this set offers endless hours of creative fun. This set is a little pricey, with a $199.99 price tag, but as a LEGO Ideas set, this is one collector's item that will surely vanish in the future, so get one while you can.

