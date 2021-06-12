Hawkeye Takes His Shot With New Marvel S.H. Figuarts Release

Last year, Tamashii Nations started assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes in glorious S.H. Figures format. Based on their appearances from The Avengers, Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America all joined the fight to save New York. Loki himself even got their Figuarts treatment, but two members of the team were missing until today. The world's greatest marksman, Hawkeye, is ready to teach Loki a lesson after his brainwashing stunt. Clint Barton is ready to join your Marvel collection coming in at 5.9 inches tall. The Avenger will come with a nice assortment of swappable parts with 5 alternate hands, 2 bows, and a set of arrows Tamashii Ntiosna also includes 2 head sculpts, allowing collectors to switch between glasses or no-glasses Hawkeye.

This hero is a pivotal member of the Avengers team and has been with them till the very end. Marvel Cinematic Universe collectors will appreciate everything about this figure, and he is one S.H, Figuarts collective you will not want to miss. Set to release in October 2021, fans can pre-order their own The Avengers Hawkeye figure from Tamashii Nations here for $119.99. We believe this figure is set as an overseas exclusive, and BBTS is currently the only place currently offering fans to get their hands on one. Be on the lookout for the last member of the team dropping, too with Black Widow also getting ready to join the fight. Avengers Assemble!

"From the blockbuster hit movie The Avengers comes an S.H.Figuarts of Hawkeye! Hawkeye is sculpted with great detail and features the great articulation fans expect from the S.H.Figuarts line."

Product Features

5.9 inches (15cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

From The Avengers movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents