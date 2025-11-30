Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Heatboys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Heatboys Reveals New TMNT Raphael Mech 40th Anniversary Figure

Suit up and take on the kaiju menace that are threatening the city as Heatboys is back with a new TMNT Mech for Raphael

Article Summary Heatboys unveils a 9" fully articulated TMNT Raphael Mech for the franchise's 40th anniversary

Raphael's design features retro black, white, and red colors with die-cast and magnetic parts

Loaded with weapons: upgraded sais, Cross Spear "Scarlet," swords, pistols, and dragon-head cannons

Pre-order the Raphael 40th Anniversary Mech now at Sideshow Collectibles for $260, shipping March 2026

The HeatBoys TMNT mecha figures reimagines the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles not as ordinary martial artists, but as full-on armored mecha warriors. It blends that signature turtle DNA with "robot warrior" aesthetics, creating a brand-new concept for turtle fans to collect. Since their tease back in 2021, a nice variety of these turtle mechs have been created for Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello. Now, HeatBoys is back with a new addition to their collection as they reveal their new Raphael 40th Anniversary Version mech.

Coming in at 9" tall, this turtle is fully articulated, which takes the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mech back to he early days with a black, white, and red deco. Raph features die-cast components, magnetic parts, and an impressive range of weapons, including upgraded sais, the Cross Spear "Scarlet," swords, pistols, mechanical arm attachments, and some truly wicked dragon-head cannons. Pre-orders for this TMNT 40th anniversary mech are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $260 with a March 2026 release.

TMNT – Heatboys Raphael (40th Anniversary Version) Figure

"Raphael of the "Night Watch" squad, callsign "Crimson Fury". He believes in one simple philosophy: "The perfect stealth mission leaves no witnesses." And he delivers that philosophy with overwhelming force. His Cross Spear "Scarlet " is as versatile as it is deadly. Link it together for long-range crowd clearance, or split it apart for dual-wielded precision kills."

"When things get really loud, the twin "Dragon Head Cannon" on the shoulder will accumulate the power of anger and emit a red light like the fire of hell. And if you get too close? Those alloy-reinforced mechanical arms will tear through your defenses like they're nothing. Every piece of his arsenal is an extension of one singular purpose: total destruction. This is the ultimate assault machine, built for one thing – dominating the battlefield."

