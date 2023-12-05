Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Hedwigs Flies Into LEGO with New Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive Set

Get ready to return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as some new brick built fun arrives from LEGO that are packed with magic

Get ready to return to 4 Privet Drive with LEGO as they unveil their latest Harry Potter set. The Wizarding World awaits with a brand new and adorable 337 piece set featuring Harry's faithful companion, Hedwig. Hedwig will stand at 4" tall and with feature an articulated head, wings, and a tail. LEGO has also included Harry Potter's wizards truck that is filled with magical goodies with A History of Magic book, a wand with a case, and a picture of his parents. The entire set is simple yet packed with magic, making it the perfect little set for any home or office. Collectors will be able to find Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive on shelves on March 1, 2024, for an elegant $19.99. Statue tuned for more magical sets coming soon from LEGO for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Build Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive with LEGO

The best small treat or birthday gift idea for Harry Potter fans aged 7 and up, this kids' construction toy can be used with other LEGO® Harry Potter sets (sold separately) to give girls and boys even more play possibilities.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ fantasy toy for kids – Welcome youngsters into the Wizarding World of buildable adventures with this model of Harry Potter's pet snowy owl Hedwig™ at 4 Privet Drive

LEGO® Harry Potter™ animal toy building set featuring a Hedwig™ figure – Young fans recreate an iconic Harry Potter movie scene with this buildable, posable owl figure

Small treat toy for kids – This compact set offers a rewarding build for Harry Potter™ fans who are new to LEGO® building, and it has instantly recognizable details to spark their imaginations

Playful accessories – This kids' toy also includes a buildable trunk containing a portrait of Harry Potter™ and his parents, an A History of Magic book element and a brick-built wand in its case

Gift idea for kids – This set makes a fun treat or birthday gift for girls and boys aged 7 and up to build their newfound love of Harry Potter™ stories and play independently or with their friends

Part of an extensive assortment – LEGO® Harry Potter™ building sets let young wizards, witches and Muggles™ play out iconic scenes, make up their own stories or simply display the models

Build, display and play – The buildable Hedwig™ owl figure in this 336-piece set stands over 4 in. (10 cm) tall

