Hellwitch Arises As The New Coffinverse Figure From LooseCollector

Coffin Comics is back with another one of their Legacy Series action figure with the arrival of Hellwitch. First appearing in the comic, Lady Death: Damnation Game #1, Hellwitch has been a popular supernatural antihero. With only 12 appearances in Coffin Comics, fans will finally be able to get their own collectible figure of this sexy supernatural devil with LooseCollector and Executive Replicas. Coming in at 6 inches tall, this figure is highly detailed, has 29 articulated points, and a nice set of accessories. Hellwitch will come with swappable "naughty and nice" chest pieces, claw hands, grip hands, wing attachments, and an energy sword. Coffin Comics fans will not want to miss out on adding this deadly devil woman to their Lady Death collection.

Coffin Comics is offering two versions of the figure with a standard and an exclusive that comes with a custom signature plate autographed by creator Brian Pulido. Multiple payment plans are offered varying Hellwitch's price between $53 – 70, and they all can be found located here. Collectors can also find the upcoming Lady Death figure located here, helping collectors complete their set.

"This is the second action figure in our Legacy Series that will see the supernatural antiheroes of Coffin Comics' "Coffinverse" come to life. Current and upcoming figures also include: Lady Death, La Muerta, Chaotica, and the diabolical Lady Satanus! Hellwitch, one of the most exciting and top selling NEW comic book characters of the past decade comes to life as an all new six-inch tall, fully posable action figure from Executive Replicas Inc. and world-famous LooseCollector."

"Hellwitch comes detailed in vibrant colors, with 29 functional points of articulation, for maximum pose-ability and features these signature accessories:

Interchangeable "naughty and nice" chest pieces

Two grip hands

Two claw hands

Removable wings

Energy sword

The Hellwitch: Legacy Action Figure comes in collector-friendly display packaging with a window so she can be unboxed, enjoyed and returned for display!"