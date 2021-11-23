Hellwitch Arrives with Quarantine Studio New Devilish Statue

Coffin Comics has had quite a bit of fantastic collectibles release lately and a new one has just arrived from Quarantine Studio. Hellwitch is back with an incredible 14.5" tall statue featuring a spectacular sculpt with a 17.5" wingspan. Capturing her devilish and sexy design from her Coffin Comics run, this sorceress not only rose in the ranks to be queen, but will be a highlight piece in any collection. Standing on top of skulls, Hellwitch is depicted holding the heart of her last victim with a very revealing outfit that I'm sure Hellwitch fans are accustomed to. Whether you looking for a new Coffin Comics collectible or a new hellish addition to your Hellwitch collection, then look no further as this statue is what you're looking for. The 1/5th scale Coffin Comics Hellwitch statue from Quarantine Studio is priced at $400 and is set to release between June – August 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here and payment plans are also offered, so be sure to take advantage of that as well.

"The infamous sorceress who would become Hellwitch began as a nameless pit slave, the lowest caste in her Hive. Those in her clan were members of the Hellbourne—the one true race born in Hell, sworn enemies of the Fallen and the Damned. Through sheer determination, Hellwitch did the impossible. She rose through the ranks of her caste system to become a warrior and eventually challenged the Hive's tyrannical queen. Overcoming that challenge was the first step in her evolution from lowly slave to one of the most powerful witches in Hell. Now she has her sights set on new, nefarious plans."

"Based on Brian Pulido's comicbook vixen and artwork by Mike Krome, Hellwitch crouches atop a pile of ash and bone clutching the heart of her last victim. Measuring 14.5" to the tip of her horns, she displays her impressive 17.5" wingspan among a highly detailed 1:5 scale form. Every detail is there, from her thigh-high boots and armored gauntlet to that come hither smile that lets you know she is up to no good. Bring some hellish fun into your collection with Hellwitch today!"