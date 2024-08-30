Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, dc direct, McFarlane Toys

DC Direct Debuts The New Batman Adventures Girls Night Out 3-Pack

A new DC Direct figure set has arrived from The New Batman Adventures as it is Girls Night Out with a new action figure 3-Pack

The New Batman Adventures continued the legacy of Batman: The Animated Series with a more streamlined art style and new stories. McFarlane Toys has been bringing plenty of animated Batman fun to life with Build A Figure waves, new single releases, and even special multipacks. A brand new limited edition Gold Label 3-pack has been unveiled as Amazon Exclusive, which captures a fan-favorite episode. One standout episode from The New Batman Adventures is Girls' Night Out, which brought together some of DC Comics' most formidable female heroes and villains together. The episode features Supergirl teaming up with Batgirl to take on a trio of villains: Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Livewire.

Now fans can bring some of this cast home with Supergirl, Livewire, and Poison Ivy all captured in animated detail, almost as if they were brought right off the screen. A special accessory is included with these New Batman Adventures releases, as they include a special reproduction animation cels, which takes this release to new levels. If you love the DC Comics art style of Bruce Timm, then these figures are for you. This Girls' Night Out 3-Pack is priced at $59.99; it is an Amazon Gold Label Exclusive, and pre-orders are already live.

DC Direct – Poison Ivy & Live Wire & Supergirl (Gold Label)

"GIRLS NIGHT OUT 3 PACK features Poison Ivy, Live Wire and Supergirl based on their looks from The New Batman Adventures animated series."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figures

Designed with articulation for posing and play

Poison Ivy, Live Wire & Supergirl are based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Accessories include figure base, extra hands, and lighting blast

Includes 3 reproduction animation cel, model sheet & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

