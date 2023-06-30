Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, indiana jones, the last crusade

Henry Jones Sr. Joins Hasbro's Indiana Jones Adventure Series

Hasbro is back with even more Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures as the quest for the Holy Grail continues and comes to life

All of the Indiana Jones films have their own flair, but Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is something special. The relationship between Henry Jones and Henry Jones Sr. is something special and hilarious. From action, comedy, history, adventure and so much more, The Last Crusade truly stands out against some of the other films. Sean Connery's role as Indiana's dad is legendary, and now you can bring him home from Hasbro's newest Adventure Series figures. Henry Jone Sr. is ready to find the Holy Grail with an impressive release that is packed with detail. He will come with a removable hat, umbrella, suitcase, Grail diary, and a piece to build the Grail Table. Henry Jones Sr. is priced at $24.99 and will release as part of the Indiana Jones Adventure Series The Last Crusade wave. He is set to arrive in fall 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here. Be sure to check out the other figures in the wave as well with Dr. Elsa Schneider, Indiana, and the Grail Knight, "She talks in her sleep."

The Quest for the Holy Grail Continues with Hasbro

"Indiana Jones races against the forces of evil to find the holy grail and keep it from falling into the wrong hands! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the action and adventure of Indy with figures from the Adventure Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series unearths the quality and realism that Indiana Jones devotees love. The Adventure Series includes figures and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series figure is detailed to look like the Henry Jones, Sr. character from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure, 3 accessories, and 4 Build-An-Artifact pieces.

ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: Imagine exciting action with this premium Henry Jones, Sr. action figure, inspired by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Henry Jones, Sr. action figure includes detachable umbrella, suitcase, and diary accessories

BUILD AN ARTIFACT: Collect select Adventure Series figures to acquire all the pieces needed to build the Grail Table

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Fans can display this collectible, fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their Indiana Jones collection

ICONIC CHARACTERS: Adventure Series 6 inch action figures feature iconic characters from the adventures of Indiana Jones, including Dr. Elsa Schneider, Grail Knight, and more

COLLECTIBLE TOYS: Discover other Adventure Series 6-inch Indiana Jones toy figures that make great gifts for kids and collectors alike (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

