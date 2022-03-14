Here are All The Batman Figures That You Can Buy and Pre-Order Today

The Batman is already in theaters, and if you are like me, then you have not stopped thinking about it. It took me two days to recall what I just watched and another whole day to debate where it sits on my Batman rankings. His film adds a whole new level of Caped Crusader action with more focus on the psychology, detective, and noir aspect of Gotham. After seeing a film like that, many people want to bring it home in collectible form. I have done every collector a solid by rounding up some of the best and coolest collectible figures you can buy and pre-order today.

Things start simple with a nice set of Funko Pops and Hot Toys Cosbaby that give some bang for your buck; just check out that Comic Color Cosbaby! For action figures, we have McFarlane Toys that have The Bat, The Cat, Riddler, Unmasked variants, and even some motorcycle rides. Mezco Toyz then delivers a $125 One:12 figure with swappable parts, accessories, a fabric cape, and a worthy collectible for The Batman. The list ends with the incredible and pricey Hot Toys 1/6 scale line with multiple Batmen and some sweet bat add accessories with a Bat-Signal, Batcyle, and they even teased a 1/6 scale Batmobile. All of these can be found below with links to each set of collectibles and prices to help The Batman fans the figure that will fit in their collection. Happy hunting!

Hot Toys The Batman 1/6th Scale Figures – (All Found Here)

Standard Release – $300

Deluxe (Includes Extra Accessories, Wingsuit, and LED Display Base) – $375

Bat-Signal Add-On Accessory (LED)- $160

The Bat and The Bat-Signal Combo Pack – $515

Batcyle (Will Fit Your 1/6th Scale Figure) – $315

Batmobile (Coming Soon)

Mezco Toyz – (Found Here)

The Batman One:12 Collective Figure – $125 The Batman is outfitted in a screen-accurate armored Batsuit with chest insignia. The costume features an integrated posing wire in the cape, utility belt, a thigh pouch, and two vambrace. Batman comes complete with four head portraits including an unmasked Bruce Wayne portrait, all featuring the likeness of actor Robert Pattinson .



Hot Toys – Cosbaby Line – (All Found Here)

Batman (Comic Color Version) – $30

Riddler with Tape – $25

The Bat – $30

Catwoman with Cat – $35

The Bat with Batarang – $30

The Bat with Batmobile – $85

The Bat with Batcycle – $70

The Batman CosRider (features rocking motion, original tune, and LEDs) – $60

Funko – (All Found Here)

The Batman – $12

Selina Kyle w/ unmasked Chase Variant – $12

Caped Crusader with Grappling Gauntlets – $12

Batman in Batmobile Super Deluxe Pop Ride – $25

Selina Kyle on Motorcycle Deluxe Pop Ride – $25

The Riddler – $12

Oswald Cobblepot w/ Chase Variant – $12

McFarlane Toys – (All Found Here)

The Batman – $19.99

Catwoman – $19.99

Riddler – $19.99

The Bat Unmasked – $19.99

The Cat Unmaked – $19.99

Drifter Bruce Wayne – $19.99

Drifter Bruce Wayne Unmasked – $19.99

Drifter Motorcycle – $29.99

Batcycle – $29.99