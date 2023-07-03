Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: corvette, lego, lego ideas

Hit the Streets in Style with the LEGO Icons 1961 Chevy Corvette

A new LEGO set has arrived as car enthusiasts can bring home and build a classic with the Chevy Corvette from 1961

Get your motors running and head out onto the highway with the help of LEGO and their latest LEGO Ideas set. The power and beauty of the Chevy Corvette come to life with all of the brick build detail fans could as for. The LEGO Icons Corvette comes in 1,210 pieces and measures 12.5" long and 5.5" wide. LEGO was sure to stay ruthless to the car's 1961 design as well and loaded her out with plenty of features to keep car enthusiasts satisfied. This includes a hood that opens to reveal the engine, an operational steering wheel, and even a removable top to help you feel the wind in your hair. On top of that, three different license plates are included allowing for even more customization when you hit the road. The LEGO Ideas Corvette is priced at $149.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and can be seen here.

Put the Petal to the Metal with the LEGO Icons Corvette

"Open the door to an immersive building project with the LEGO® Icons Corvette (10321) model building set for adults. Capture the look and feel of Chevrolet's revered 1961 cabriolet sports car as you assemble each iconic detail piece by piece. Then choose between hard- or open-top and park your creation on display for all to enjoy.This impressive replica model comes with an array of authentic features, including an opening hood and trunk, a detailed engine bay with a spinning radiator fan and working tie-rod steering. Remove the roof for access to the detailed interior with brake, clutch and gas pedals, gear shift, radio, rearview mirror and working steering."

Build your very own Corvette – Craft an icon of American automobile history with the LEGO® Icons Corvette building project for adults

What's in the box? – Everything you need to recreate a detailed LEGO® replica of the revered 1961 Corvette cabriolet sports car

Features and functions – Includes an opening hood, detailed engine bay with a spinning radiator fan, working tie-rod steering, interior detailing and a removable roof for hard- or open-top styling

Accessories – This collectible model comes with 3 sets of license plates

A gift idea – Give this LEGO® Icons Corvette building set as a gift for model car enthusiasts and fans of iconic automobiles

Dimensions – Model measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) long and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide

