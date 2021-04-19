New Hiya Toys Alien Figures Arrive With Xenomorph and Ripley

Hiya Toys is back with more 1/18 scale figures for their continuously growing Alien figure line. Two new figures have arrived coming from two different films from the Alien franchise with the original 1979 film and the unpopular film, Alien Resurrection. Up first is another Nostromo Space Suit release with Ellen Ripley. She is highly detailed, articulated, will come with a blaster, and is a perfect companion to the other Hiya Toys Nostromo crew member figures. We then go into the future as a new Xenomorph figure arrives with the debut of the Alien Queen's most loyal servant, the Lead Alien Warrior. Standing 5" tall, this Xenomorph is beautifully sculpted and features articulated legs and a display base to captures some great poses.

Both released will be PX Exclusives (as usual), priced at $19.99, and set to release in February 2022. The best way to secure these figures is through your local comic book shop; however, collectors can find them online here. Do not forget to check out some of the other Alien figures as well as other Hiya Toys 1/18 scale franchise figures with RoboCop and Predator.

"Alien – Ripley 4-Inch PX Action Figure – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In space, no one can hear you scream! Hiya Toys presents the white spacesuit worn by Ripley during the closing scenes of Ridley Scott's 1979 Alien movie in 1/18 scale! This 1/18 scale figure stands approximately 4″ tall and comes complete with a blaster accessory."

"Alien Resurrection – Lead Alien Warrior 4-Inch PX Action Figure – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Two hundred years have passed since Ellen Ripley died on Fiorina 161. Of 20 Xenomorphs initially bred by Dr. Wren's science team on board the USM Auriga, Hiya Toys presents this figure of the Cloned Queen's most loyal and valued servant from Alien Ressurection! this 1/18 scale figure stands approximately 5″ tall and comes with stand for ease in posing."