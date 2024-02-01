Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Hiya Toys Continues 1/18 Star Trek (2009) Collection with Scotty

Hiya Toys is back with more HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 Scale 4 Inch figures including a new addition to Star Trek (2009)

Scotty, the beloved engineer from the 2009 film Star Trek, has emerged once again for the Hiya Toys Exquisite Mini Series. In the film, Scotty is portrayed by Simon Pegg, but it does not look like Hiya acquired his likeness for this 1/18 scale release. However, every U.S.S Enterprise needs a Scotty to beam them up, and this figure will do just that with his trademark wit and technical prowess. Coming in at 4" tall, this figure will ensure that your ship runs smoothly through the vast expanse of space. No team is complete without this engineer on their ship, and despite the likeness issue, this figure has plenty to offer.

This iconic character is nicely crafted from the Star Trek reboot and will feature 17 points of articulation. His distinctive red uniform with the Starfleet symbol has been faithfully recreated in the 1/18 scale. As for accessories, Scotty will come with some fun Star Trek goodies with swappable hands, a communicator, a phaser pistol, a toolbelt, and a blue transporter-themed base. Fans will be able to recreate their favorite moments from the film and embark on new adventures in the final frontier for $24.99. Pre-orders for Scotty are live right on the Hiya Shop with a Q4 2024 release. Be sure to add more members of the Enterprise to your Star Trek (2009) collection with Kirk, Spock, Spock Prime, and much more.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 Star Trek (2009) Scotty

"As the plot unfolds, Kirk encounters Scotty at a remote Federation outpost. Using the warp transport theory discovered by Scotty in the future, Spock Prime transports both Kirk and Scotty back to the Enterprise. Upon returning to the Enterprise, they employ this theory once again to successfully transport to Nero's ship, where they engage in the final battle. When the Enterprise is pulled into a black hole and unable to escape, Scotty successfully launches and detonates the warp core, aiding the Enterprise in a safe escape."

"EXQUISITE MINI Series Scotty action figure stands at 105mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. He is dressed in the red shirt representing the engineer with the Starfleet emblem. Communicator, phaser pistol, and other accessories are all finely detailed, capturing the essence of his character even at the 1/18 scale."

