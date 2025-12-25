Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys, kong

Hiya Toys Reveals Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla vs Kong 2.0 Figure

Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure as Kong is back with a new 2.0 figure and he is ready for a fight

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils Kong 2.0 in the Exquisite Basic Series, inspired by Godzilla vs. Kong's iconic Titan.

This 6-inch Kong action figure features enhanced articulation, highly detailed fur, and a fierce expression.

Kong comes with interchangeable hands, three head sculpts, his translucent battle axe, and a battle-damaged Mechagodzilla.

Pre-orders for Kong 2.0 are open now for $51, with global shipping set for Q4 2026—perfect for MonsterVerse collectors.

Hiya Toys is back with a brand new Exquisite Basic Series as they bring back a mighty Titan from Godzilla vs. Kong. Standing at roughly 6" tall, this figure is created using original CGI data from the film, capturing his powerful build, fierce expression, and battle-worn appearance. Unlike his previous release, this updated figure will feature even better articulation, highly detailed textured fur, and some brand-new accessories. In the MonsterVerse, Kong is the last of his kind, an ancient Titan raised in isolation and forged by constant conflict.

Unlike Godzilla, his strength comes from intelligence, emotion, and adaptability, making him both a warrior and a soon-to-be king. Hiya Toys captured just that with this new figure, which will come with a nice set of interchangeable hands and three different head sculpts to choose from. Hiya was sure also to include his newly found translucent battle axe, as well as a battle-damaged Mechagodzilla, showing the true victor of the fight. Collectors can already pre-order this brute for their MonsterVerse collection right now through the Hiya Toys Store for $51 with a Q4 2026 release. Merry Christmas!

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Kong 2.0 Action Figure

"Now a new 2.0 action figure from Godzilla vs. Kong joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain… unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

"This brand new 2.0 figure stands 16CM tall, crafted with attention to detail, based on original CG data, faithfully reproduces every aspect of Kong's appearance from the Godzilla vs. Kong, showing Kong's unstoppable and majestic stance.The figure is meticulously detailed, with multi-layered paint applications that highlight his intimidating eyes, robust musculature, and battle-scarred chest, reflecting decades of combat."

