Hiya Toys Reveals New Judge Dredd 1:18 Figure with Judge Death

Hiya Toys continues their impressive line up of 1/18 scale figures from the hit comic book series 2000 A.D. We have already seen Judge Dredd and the announcement of the line, and now pre-orders arrive for the second figure in the line with Judge Death. Standing roughly 4.33 inches tall, this undead mass murderer is back and it is up to Judge Dredd to bring him to justice. Death will feature 16 points of articulation, a heart accessory, and a fantastic design that brings the villains to life right out of the 2000 A.D. comic. Just like every other Hoya Toys 1/18 scale figure, this will also be a PX Previews exclusive so the figure will be available through Local Comic Book Stores as well as online like here.

The 2000 A.D series has always been a blast, so it is nice to Judge Dredd come to life and in 1/18 scale. We do know a couple more of these officers will be coming to the life in the future as well as the Lawbringer cycle companion piece. I am still excited to see the upcoming 1:12 scale Judge Dredd figure that Hiya Toys revealed that will also be on the way. Until we get to see him, collectors can find all of the other Hiya Toys collectibles right here with 1/18 scale figures for RoboCop, Predator, and Alien.

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Hailing from another dimension, Judge Death is the undead mass murderer who has declared that all life is a crime! Based on the iconic character design and art by co-creator Brian Bolland, as well as the work of artists Cliff Robinson and Garry Leach, this PREVIEWS Exclusive Judge Death figure features 16 points of articulation in 1/18 scale and includes a gruesome human heart accessory!"