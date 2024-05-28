Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: anime, ghost in the shell, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Unveils New 6" Ghost in the Shell Motoko Kusanagi Figure

Hiya Toys is back with some brand new releases including the first ever Exquisite Super Series Ghost in the Shell figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys releases 1/12 scale Ghost in the Shell Major Motoko Kusanagi figure.

Highly detailed, with three head sculpts, swappable hands, and weapons included.

Features real-fabric combat suit for aesthetic appeal and articulation.

Available Q2 2025, pre-orders live at $89.99 for Stand Alone Complex fans.

Ghost in the Shell is a legendary anime franchise that explored themes of artificial intelligence, cybernetics, and the nature of consciousness. This series is set in a futuristic world where technology is so advanced that it can be used to integrate human minds with cybernetic bodies. The lead of Ghost in the Shell is Major Motoko Kusanagi, a highly skilled cyborg who is employed by Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterrorism organization. As a full-body cyborg with only her brain remaining human, Motoko grapples with her sense of self and what it means to be human. Hiya Toys is diving into the action and psychology of this deadly cyborg as they bring Ghost in the Shell to their 6" Exquisite Super Series.

This figure of Major Motoko Kusanagi comes from the 2005 series Stand Alone Complex, as she and her team investigate cybercrime and terrorism. This figure is packed with impressive detail with three head sculpts, a variety of swappable hands, two guns, a knife, and a nice articulated display stand. The Major is nicely animated, and a release like this is a big win for anime fans, with The Major coming in at $89.99. Pre-orders are already live online through Hiya Toys, with the 1/12 Motoko Kusanagi releasing in Q2 2025.

"Ghost in the Shell is a science fiction work set in a futuristic Japan filled with high technology in the 21st century. In this world, people can enhance their bodies through cybernetic modifications, utilize brain-computer interfaces for direct interaction with computers, and even engage in consciousness transfer and personality migration. Motoko Kusanagi is one of the first users of full-body cybernetic enhancements. She leads a team from counter-cyberterrorist organization Public Security Section 9 in executing missions to protect the public from cybercrime and other high-tech threats."

"This brand-new Motoko Kusanagi action figure stands 14.5cm tall and faithfully reproduces her appearance from 'Ghost In Shell Stand Alone Complex'. Motoko dress in leather-texture jacket with a violet fitting combat suit that matches her hair. The combat suit and straps are made from real fabric, ensuring both articulation and aesthetic appeal. Accessories including rifle (detachable Silencer), pistol, helmet, knife and defender device are all finely detailed."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!