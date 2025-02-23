Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Unveils New Heat Ray Godzilla 2014 Exquisite Series Figure

The world of Godzilla continues to come to life as Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series release from the 2014 release

Article Summary Hiya Toys expands its Exquisite Basic series with Godzilla 2014 Heat Ray figure.

The figure features iconic spikes that glow blue as Godzilla charges his atomic heat ray.

This 6" Godzilla includes a secondary head sculpt, swappable hands, and heat ray effect.

Pre-order now for $51, set for a Q4 2025 release, capturing an epic MonsterVerse moment.

Hiya Toys is returning to the MonsterVerse once again as they expand their Exquisite Basic series once again. The 2014 film Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards, marked the beginning of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. This was a brand new way to reintroduce the King of the Monsters in a modern and grounded way. Unlike previous portrayals, this Godzilla is more of a force of nature, neither purely good nor evil, but a necessary balance to Earth's ecosystem. This version of Godzilla is colossal, ancient, and powerful and has been awakened at long last as other creatures have been awoken, leading to near-cataclysmic events.

One of the film's most iconic moments is when Godzilla unleashes his atomic heat ray, and now that moment is captured in an action figure from Hiya Toys. This new Heat Ray Godzilla stands 6" tall and features that sleek blue glow on his spikes as he charges up his attack. He will come with a secondary head sculpt, a pair of swappable hands, and a heat ray effect. Pre-orders are already live for this 2014 figure for $51, and it is set to be released in Q4 2025.

Hiya Toys – Exquisite Basic Series Heat Ray Godzilla (2014)

"We are delighted to announce the Godzilla(2014) Heat Ray Godzilla Action Figure is ready to join Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC series! Godzilla (2014) tells the story of a mysterious incident at the Janjira Nuclear Power Plant in 1999 that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of Joe 's colleagues and his wife. Years later, Joe's son Ford travels to Japan to help his father, who has noticed anomalies and is determined to uncover the truth in the forbidden zone."

"They discover that the root cause of the disaster, concealed beneath the ruins, is a colossal cocoon. Facing an ancient catastrophe, Dr. Serizawa believes only Godzilla can restore the balance of nature. While Godzilla confronts significant challenges, humanity strives to comprehend this formidable ally with destructive power, united to confront the ancient threat."

