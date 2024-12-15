Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, Hogwarts, lego

Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class Harry Potter Set Revealed by LEGO

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including the Hogwarts™ Castle: Charms Class

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class set with 204 pieces, perfect for Harry Potter fans.

Relive the iconic Wingardium Leviosa scene with Ron, Hermione, and Professor Flitwick minifigures.

Price set at $19.99, bring the magical play experience to life starting January 2025.

Combine with other sets to create a detailed LEGO brick-built Hogwarts Castle experience.

The charms class scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone introduces the young wizards to the levitation spell, Wingardium Leviosa. Professor Flitwick guides the students in properly casting the spell, emphasizing correct pronunciation and wand movement. The scene humorously highlights Hermione Granger's aptitude as she successfully levitates a feather while Ron struggles, resulting in playful tension between the two. Now, this scene comes to LEGO with a brand new Hogwarts Castle set that comes in at 204 pieces. Three LEGO minifigures are included here, along with Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Professor Flitwick. Build the classroom with detachable desks, chalkboards, and even levitating feather features. The Charms class set will attach to the Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall set to help LEGO build the most detailed brick-built Hogwarts Castle ever. Priced at $19.99, the fun of Hogwarts comes to life with this simple yet magical set that is set to arrive in January 2025.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class

"Play out a spellbinding Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone™ scene in the charms class at Hogwarts™ Castle with this wizard toy playset for kids (76442). A fun LEGO® Harry Potter™ gift idea for ages 8 and up, this small set with big play value is a great everyday treat to introduce boys, girls and any lovers of fantasy to the brick-built Wizarding World."

"The buildable Hogwarts classroom folds out for easy play and features a Wingardium Leviosa feather-levitation function, detachable desks for the students, a detachable chalkboard with spell instructions and more. This magical toy also includes LEGO Harry Potter characters – Ron Weasley™, Hermione Granger™ and Professor Flitwick – to role-play unlimited imaginative stories. This classroom playset is part of a collection of modular LEGO Harry Potter building sets (sold separately) that connect to create the most detailed LEGO brick-built Hogwarts Castle scene ever."

