Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: HONŌ STUDIO, star wars

HONŌ STUDIO Debuts New 1/6 Star Wars: Rebels Stormtrooper Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away as HONŌ STUDIO debuts their newest 1/6 scale figures as Star Wars: Rebels comes to life

Article Summary HONŌ STUDIO unveils their Star Wars: Rebels Stormtrooper in stunning 1/6 scale.

Inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's art, this figure captures the Rebels' animation style.

The Stormtrooper boasts 30 articulation points and a customizable comic book backdrop.

Available for pre-order at $175, it's set for a March 2026 release via Sideshow Collectibles.

The animated style of Star Wars Rebels features a unique blend of CGI animation that was heavily inspired by the original concept art of Star Wars by Ralph McQuarrie. A lot of the environments and ships also reflect McQuarrie's influence, capturing the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Even characters like Zeb were concept creations, as that was the original design for Chewbacca. Unlike The Clone Wars, this series featured more rounded elements, giving characters a sleeker look, and now that style is back. HONŌ STUDIO is now tackling a galaxy far, far away as they unveil their first-ever Star Wars figures.

Coming to life from Rebels, the Stormtrooper is deploying to spread peace across the galaxy, coming in at roughly 11." tall. This sleek Stormtrooper captures the iconic Imperial Solider with 30 points of articulation and an animated design. He will just come with a pair of swappable hands and an E-11 Blaster, as well as a display base. Similar to their Marvel Comics figures, these bases are customizable, allowing Star Wars fans to put their own comic book backdrop if they wanted. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $175 with a March 2026 release date.

Star Wars: Rebels – 1/6 Stormtrooper from HONŌ STUDIO

"Stormtroopers, elite soldiers clad in their signature white armor, are always ready to face any challenge in the name of the Empire. HONŌ STUDIO is excited to announce our first Star Wars action figure, bringing one of the most iconic characters, the Stormtrooper, to life in a stunning 1/6th scale."

"Inspired by the award-winning animated series Star Wars: Rebels, this action figure features the classic Stormtrooper white armor set with the distinguished helmet, complemented by black fabric under-suit. With multiple points of articulation and flexible materials at the waist and feet, the figure allows for dynamic posing. It comes with a variety of interchangeable hands and a short rifle, allowing for a range of battle stances. Build up your Imperial army by recruiting this new Stormtrooper action figure to your collection!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!