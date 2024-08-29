Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: HONŌ STUDIO, iron man, marvel

HONŌ STUDIO Debuts New Marvel Comics Invincible Iron Man Figure

The legendary Armored Avenger has arrived as HONŌ STUDIO debuts their latest 1/6 scale figure with the Invincible Iron Man

Article Summary HONŌ STUDIO debuts a new 1/6 scale Invincible Iron Man figure with 27 points of articulation and seamless arms.

The figure features an LED light-up ARC Reactor, magnetic-activated hands, and two interchangeable heads.

Customize the display with a removable comic book backdrop and a comic cover fitting figure stand.

Priced at $215, pre-orders for the Q1 2025 release are live on Sideshow Collectibles now.

Iron Man is making a new landing as Hot Toys debuts their newest Marvel Comics 1/6 scale figure from their new HONŌ STUDIO division. Coming in at 12.6″ tall, things are about to get invincible with this Armored Avenger, which features 27 points of articulation. Just like some of the other 1/6 scale releases, Iron Man will have new seamless articulated arms, making his design flawless. Just like most Hot Toys releases for anything Tony Stark, his armor will also light up with his ARC Reactor and hands that are magnet-activated. Two heads are also included with this release, along with some customization, as well as a comic book display base.

One neat feature of this figure is that the backdrop can also be removed and customized with your very own comic book. This adds a whole new level of displayability, allowing Marvel fans to show off their favorite book or image with the figure. Collectors can bring home the HONŌ STUDIO 1/6 Iron Man for only $215, he is set for a Q1 2025 release and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles. Be on the lookout for some of the other HONō STUDIO Marvel Comics releases as well, with Spider-Man, Magneto, and Wolverine!

Iron Man Makes a Superhero Landing with HONŌ STUDIO

"HONŌ STUDIO once again brings back all the nostalgia! Based on the Iron Man comic book series, this Iron Man figure features a newly designed body with seamless silicon arms and knees, arc reactor and repulsor palms with magnetic activated LED light-up feature, together with a comic cover backdrop! This 1/6th scale figure also comes with swappable face masks and detachable countermeasure dispensers, capturing the finest details of Iron Man's classic look at different eras."

Signature metallic red and gold paint color designed to capture Iron Man classic appearance in the comics

Newly designed body featuring seamless silicone arms and legs

Magnetic activated LED light up Arc Reactor & repulsor palms (battery operated)

Interchangeable mask (2 styles)

Fist (1 pair)

Firing hands with LED light up palm repulsor (1 pair; battery operated)

Magnetic detachable Countermeasure Dispensers (1 pair)

Comic cover fitting figure stand (1 set)

