Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Receives Good Smile Nendoroid Figure

Horizon Forbidden West was an incredible game, and I feel bad it was released not far away from Elden Ring. Both of those games quickly are taking home Game of the Year for me unless we have a surprise in the Fall months. I really do not have a complaint about the game, but I did start skipping side quest dialog towards the end of the game because it was just so much. Diving into the Forbidden West was a beautiful experience, and it was a great way to expand the Horizon world. PlayStation exclusive games do not really get collections. I mean, hell I am still waiting on a Sly Cooper action figure since the early 2000s. However, there is a market there, and Good Smile Company knows that as they add Aloy to their popular and adorable Nendoroid collection. 

Coming right off your screen from the PlayStation 5 exclusive game Horizon Forbidden West is Aloy in Nendoroid form. This little cutie stands just shy of 4 inches tall and is just laced with detail. Her main outfit is showcased here, and she will come with three different face plates a standard, aiming face (for her bow), and a combat face. As for weapons, Horizon Forbidden West Aloy will get her spear, bow, and arrow, as well as a Focus backdrop, and a Forbidden West backdrop. Good Smile even included an adorable Watcher mini figure as a fun little companion or enemy, depending on if your Override level is high enough. The Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Nendoroid is priced at $59.99 and is set to release in December 2022. Like most Nendoroid figures, pre-orders are timed, and she will only be available until June 22, 2022, so get yours here before it is too late.

"From the PlayStation®5 game "Horizon Forbidden West" comes a Nendoroid of the main character Aloy! She comes with three face plates including a standard face, a combat face and an aiming face. Optional parts include a spear, a bow and arrow, a Focus effect part and a Watcher miniature figure. Be sure to add this adorable Nendoroid of Aloy to your collection!"

  • Sculptor: POLY-TOYS
  • Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included. Approximately 100mm (3.94 inches) in height.
  • Manufacturer: Good Smile Company

