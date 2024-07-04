Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Horizon Forbidden West, playstation, spin master

Horizon: Forbidden West Kicks Off Spin Master's PlayStation Collection

Spin Master is dominating the market with their new Shapes Collection featuring some iconic PlayStation-exclusive characters

Article Summary Spin Master launches The Shapes Collection with PlayStation icons.

Aloy from Horizon: Forbidden West gets a 6" deluxe action figure.

Figure features 42 points of articulation and 15 accessories.

Deluxe Aloy figure available for pre-order at $49.99 for Sep. 2024.

A new series of action figures are upon collectors as Spin Master is diving in to the world of PlayStation. That is right, a new series of 6" action figures is on the way that bring some iconic PlayStation exclusive franchises to life. Some of these series include Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and Horizon: Forbidden West. Titled The Shapes Collection, Aloy is back and getting the only deluxe figure in this collection with swappable parts and accessories right from the game. Aloy will have 42 points of articulation, she will stand 6 inches tall and will feature her signature look from PlayStation's Horizon: Forbidden West.

Unlike some of the other figures in the collection, Aloy will come with interchangeable face plates, allowing collectors to show off different expressions and face-painted designs. Spin Master has also included a bow with arrow, and quiver as well as her iconic's spear. To make things better, it looks like Varl will also be coming too, so now fans just need some deadly robotic animals to go against. Pre-orders for the Horizon: Forbidden West are already live for $49.99 with a September 2024 release on Amazon and with PlayStation Gear.

PlayStation's Horizon: Forbidden West Deluxe Aloy Revealed

"Introducing the official deluxe Aloy 6-Inch Figure from The Shapes Collection, inspired by PlayStation's Horizon Forbidden West. This meticulously detailed figure showcases Aloy, the fearless huntress, complete with her iconic fiery red hair, rugged, weathered armor, and over 250 unique finishes by Randle Paul Bennett and painted by Dongjin Choi."

42 POINTS OF ARTICULATION: Pose Aloy dynamically with articulated fiery red hair, joints and more to recreate action scenes from the PS5 games.

15 ACCESSORIES: Aloy is battle-ready with 6 face plates, 6 hand sets, and her hunting essentials—bow, spear, arrow, and quiver—to face the wild machines. Customize her entire arsenal.

DELUXE DISPLAY BOX: Showcase Aloy and additional PlayStation action figures (sold separately) like from The Last of Us and God of War in this fold open design, an official licensed product of PlayStation.

