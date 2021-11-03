Hot Toys Announces Marvel Studios' Eternals Cosbaby Figures

Hot Toys has released their first Eternals collectibles with the debut of their first set of Cosbaby figures. Four heroes are being released with Ikaris, Thena, Gilgamesh, and Sersi getting new adorable looks. Thena and Gilgamesh will feature a luminous effect adding a nice shine to their characters. Hot Toys keeps their Cosbaby design alive with these four figures and will be nice additions for any home and office. I appreciated the floating effect for Ikaris and I hope we can see a glowing eyes version later on to show off his raw power. Either way, the best way to find these Marvel Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys will be through Sideshow right here or through shopDisney here. Be sure to catch the film before spoilers hit the webs this weekend with its November 5, 2021 premiere.

"Marvel Studios' Eternals Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collection – "Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." An exciting new team of superheroes is joining the MCU and making their debut in the upcoming Eternals. The immortal heroes have been sent to protect planet Earth and watching over the human race for over 7,000 years. Dedicated to Marvel Studios' Eternals, Hot Toys proudly presents a new Cosbaby line-up that features the leading characters, including Thena, and Gilgamesh with specially applied luminous reflective effect; Ikaris, Sersi Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each Cosbaby collectible measures approximately 10 – 11cm tall with bobble-head design."

"The Eternals Cosbaby has recreated the newly introduced teammates in their signature costumes and poses. Features Ikaris using his power in the mid-air; the fierce warrior Thena and weapon coated with luminous reflective effect; the humankind-loving Sersi wielding her gear; also Gilgamesh punching out his powerful fist specially applied with luminous reflective coating. Start your Eternals collection today with the latest Cosbaby today!"