Lord of the Rings Legolas Stands Guard with Iron Studios

Iron Studios continues with their Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring battle diorama statue series. We already saw Gimli the Dwarf and now the Archer Elf Legolas draws his bow. The statue stands 9" tall and features the LOTR icon pulling his bow back and ready for action. These statues are based on Balin's Tomb Battle from the first film with our favorite band of characters. Iron Studios used actual movie references to give collectors the best possible statue of Legolas. There is a lot of detail put into this piece from the notches in his bow to the etching on his outfit. Fans will be delighted to add another piece to the growing LOTR Tomb Battle Diorama scene with Legolas.

These statues do not have any attachable pieces to connect characters together, which is sad. I am sure we will see at least 3+ more statues come out of this line for the bigger picture. If I had to make an assumption I would expect both sets of Hobbits bundled together and other main figures like Gandalf getting solo releases. I don't think we will see a bundle release later on for these LOTRz statues so if you want them all I wouldn't wait too long. These incredibly detailed statues will bring these characters to life in a new way. Collectors can buy Legolas for $129.99 and he is set to release between October and December 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

Legolas Battle Diorama Series 1/10 Scale Statue

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

This statue is part of a battle diorama based on The Fellowship of the Ring movie

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 6.6 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.4 lbs