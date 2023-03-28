Hot Toys Celebrates Disney 100 with New Platinum Marvel Figures Hot Toys continues to celebrate D100 with their popular Cosbaby line as iconic Marvel heroes are back and in a nice platinum finish

Hot Toys is not yet done celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary, as they have some more new releases up their sleeve. We have already seen a new 1/6 scale D100 Iron Man figure as well as some Mickey Mouse & Friends Cosbaby figures. Well, it looks like Marvel is getting a new Cosbaby release for D100 as well. Three limited edition figures are on the way with Iron Man, Black Panther, and Spider-Man. Each of them is getting a chrome metallic finish, posed in a dynamic stance, and on a D100 base. Each figure is nicely sculpted, with Iron Man taking flight, Spider-Man donning his Iron Spider suit with a magnetic feature, and Black Panther leaping into action. This little Marvel guy will pop in any collection, and while pre-orders are not live, fans can find all things Hot Toys here.

New Marvel Cosbaby Figures Debuts for D100 from Hot Toys

"Cosbaby Disney 100 Collection – Marvel – Disney has given us so much joy and hope with their characters, so as Marvel! While await the next highly anticipated MCU blockbusters to be released, Hot Toys is bringing you the latest Cosbaby Collectibles featuring some of the world's favorite Marvel superheroes – Iron Man, Iron Spider and Black Panther. Each Cosbaby collectible measures approximately 8 – 13 cm tall applied with chrome metallic finishes with bobble-head design. The Cosbaby Disney 100 Collection will absolutely catch everyone's attention."

"Your favorite characters from MCU are here to celebrate Disney 100th Anniversary! The Iron Man Mark VII in platinum color is ready to fight floating with his flaring jet boots which at the same time the Iron Spider is in a super hero landing pose AND comes with magnetic feature. On the other hand, the platinum colored Black Panther is running to you which the stylish purple demonstrating the color of Wakandans. Your Marvel collection needs these stylish chrome metallic finished Cosbaby!"