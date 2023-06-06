Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, hot toys, superman, Tom & Jerry

Hot Toys Celebrates WB100 with Some Fun Tom & Jerry Crossovers

The 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. has arrived, and it is time to celebrate. Over 2023, we have seen some pretty impressive collectibles capturing the mighty storytelling from the past 100 years. It looks like some new collectibles have arrived as Hot Toys is entering the WB multiverse. However, they are getting some help from everyone's favorite cat-and-mouse dynamic duo, Tom & Jerry. These two are getting some pretty iconic franchise mashup designs with a new set of Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys. From dressing up in Hogwarts House Robes from Harry Potter to iconic DC Comics superset, these two are ready to party. For Harry Potter, Jerry is in Gryffindor, while Tom is in some Slytherin Robes who are testing their magic. For DC Comics, Batman and Superman crossovers are here that are popping with characters that comic book and Tom & Jerry fans won't want to miss. All of these mashup Cosbaby figures are wonderful treats for WB100, and fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

Tom & Jerry Enter the WB Multiverse with Hot Toys

"WB100 – Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set – This summer, Hot Toys is delighted to present Tom & Jerry Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set in honor of Warner Bros. 100 YEARS of storytelling! Comes in three variations of style, the Tom & Jerry Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set measures approximately 5 – 10.5 cm tall."

Harry Potter Mashup – Gryffindor™ and Slytherin™ House Robes Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set Dressing up as students in Hogwarts, these two will make another level of trouble to all the teachers and students when they can use magic. Ready to get spell-bound by them.



DC Comics – Superman™ Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set Superman is one of Tom & Jerry's favorite superheroes! Once they have put the suit on, they know they are fighting for justice for everyone. Look how determined they are having their hands on hip!



DC Comics – Batman™ and The Joker™ Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set You cannot miss Batman and Joker when you talk about epic rivalries! And so as Tom and Jerry, the world most renowned cat-and-mouse duo that lives on generations. While they have transformed themselves into a Cat-man and Jerry Joker, it is going to make the best chase scene!



