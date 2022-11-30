Hot Toys Debuts New Harry Potter Christmas Themed Cosbi Set

There is no better place than Hogwarts to celebrate the holiday season, and Hot Toys has done just that. Releasing as part of their popular Cosbi collectible line, the world of Harry Potter comes to life. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley are back and sporting some holiday spirit with this special three-figure set. Standing 3.35" tall, the adorable little wizards and witch are ready to cast a spell on your Christmas decorations. Their designs seem to be based around Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone, with Harry and Ron in their Christmas sweaters made by Mrs. Weasley. Hermione also gets her own special Christmas sweater as well, and small nods from the film are included with each design. Harry Potter fans will have a blast getting or giving these to loved ones this winter, and all things Hot Toys can be found here.

Make the Holidays Magical with Harry Potter

"Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley Cosbi (Christmas Version) Collectible Set. Christmas is around the corner, meaning we have been introduced to one of the best Harry Potter Christmas movies for more than two decades already! Today, Hot Toys is pleased to bring you the Harry, Hermione, and Ron Cosbi (Christmas Version) Collectible Set to spread joy with the Wizarding Trio in this holiday season. Who doesn't love a cute and cozy miniature figures collection?"

"The Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley Cosbi (Christmas Version) Collectible Set features Harry in the Christmas sweater Mrs. Weasley made for him carrying his Christmas present from Dumbledore, Hermione Granger in her Christmas sweater raising her wand ready to make winter magic, like Harry, Ron Weasley in his Christmas sweater made by his mother eating Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans. Each box set includes three 8.5 cm tall Wizarding World characters, connectable puzzle bases. Available in selected markets only. Get the latest Harry, Hermione, and Ron Cosbi (Christmas Version) Collectible Set and put them in the Christmas must-have items today!"