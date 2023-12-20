Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars
Hot Toys Debuts New Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Figure with Captain Enoch
Step into a galaxy far, far away as Hot Toys is back with some new 1/6 scale figures from the world of Star Wars with Captain Enoch
A new era of Star Wars is upon us as Grand Admiral Thrawn is back with the help of the deadly mystical Nightsisters! Coming right off the screen of the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka, Hot Toys has unveiled some new 1/6 scale figures, which are on the way. Captain Enoch will now join Grand Admiral Thrawn in bringing the reign of the Empire back to the galaxy. Not much is known about Thrawn's Captain of the Guard, but he features some very unique armor and a custom Stormtrooper helmet. Leading the Night Troopers to victory, Captain Enoch will come with a blaster and display base.
Hot Toys was sure to faithfully capture this new Star Wars character right off the screen from added golden elements, cracked armor, and an ominous helmet with a face. It appears that Hot Toys has once again beaten the Star Wars Hasbro team to the punch with an incredible release that will surely be perfect with the upcoming Night Troopers 1/6 scale figures. The 1/6 Captain Enoch is set to arrive in Q1 2025, and pre-orders will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch Arrives at Hot Toys
"Grand Admiral Thrawn's captain of the guard, Captain Enoch is an ominous sentinel. Enoch wears a modified helmet with a golden face hammered into his mask. Continuing the collectible series of the highly acclaimed, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Hot Toys is delighted to present the new 1/6th scale Captain Enoch™ collectible figure. The highly-accurate collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Captain Enoch featuring a greatly detailed helmet and armors with crackle-effect painted in metallic gold, masterfully applied weathering effects, blaster, and a figure base! Recruit the figure of Captain Enoch into your Star Wars collection today!"
The 1/6th scale Captain Enoch Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Enoch in the live action-series Star Wars: Ahsoka
- Specially applied white colored armor with crackle-effect painted in metallic gold and broken parts in dark gray
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons
- One (1) open left hand
Costume:
- One (1) finely crafted Captain Enoch armor with crackle-effect
- One (1) burgundy colored and multi textured fabric under-suit
- One (1) burgundy colored apron
- One (1) black colored belt with holster
- One (1) pair of white boots with crackle-effect
Weapon:
- One (1) blaster rifle
Accessory:
- Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate