Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts New Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Figure with Captain Enoch

Step into a galaxy far, far away as Hot Toys is back with some new 1/6 scale figures from the world of Star Wars with Captain Enoch

A new era of Star Wars is upon us as Grand Admiral Thrawn is back with the help of the deadly mystical Nightsisters! Coming right off the screen of the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka, Hot Toys has unveiled some new 1/6 scale figures, which are on the way. Captain Enoch will now join Grand Admiral Thrawn in bringing the reign of the Empire back to the galaxy. Not much is known about Thrawn's Captain of the Guard, but he features some very unique armor and a custom Stormtrooper helmet. Leading the Night Troopers to victory, Captain Enoch will come with a blaster and display base.

Hot Toys was sure to faithfully capture this new Star Wars character right off the screen from added golden elements, cracked armor, and an ominous helmet with a face. It appears that Hot Toys has once again beaten the Star Wars Hasbro team to the punch with an incredible release that will surely be perfect with the upcoming Night Troopers 1/6 scale figures. The 1/6 Captain Enoch is set to arrive in Q1 2025, and pre-orders will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch Arrives at Hot Toys

"Grand Admiral Thrawn's captain of the guard, Captain Enoch is an ominous sentinel. Enoch wears a modified helmet with a golden face hammered into his mask. Continuing the collectible series of the highly acclaimed, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Hot Toys is delighted to present the new 1/6th scale Captain Enoch™ collectible figure. The highly-accurate collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Captain Enoch featuring a greatly detailed helmet and armors with crackle-effect painted in metallic gold, masterfully applied weathering effects, blaster, and a figure base! Recruit the figure of Captain Enoch into your Star Wars collection today!"

The 1/6th scale Captain Enoch Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Enoch in the live action-series Star Wars: Ahsoka

Specially applied white colored armor with crackle-effect painted in metallic gold and broken parts in dark gray

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons One (1) open left hand



Costume:

One (1) finely crafted Captain Enoch armor with crackle-effect

One (1) burgundy colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

One (1) burgundy colored apron

One (1) black colored belt with holster

One (1) pair of white boots with crackle-effect

Weapon:

One (1) blaster rifle

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!