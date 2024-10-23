Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Savage Oppress Figure

Return to the events of The Clone Wars with Hot Toys as they unveil a brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure with Savage Oppress

Standing 13.3" tall, the figure includes swappable heads, a robotic arm, a spear, and a light-up lightsaber.

Savage Opress was transformed by Nightsisters and joined Darth Maul in building a criminal empire in Clone Wars.

Pre-order the 1/6 scale figure for $280 on Sideshow Collectibles, releasing in March 2026 for Star Wars enthusiasts.

Savage Opress was a powerful Zabrak warrior that was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He was from the planet Dathomir and was transformed into a deadly warrior by the Nightsisters. This was all under the guidance of Asajj Ventress for vengeance against Count Dooku. However, Savage's brutal nature made him a deadly threat, and he would soon rebel against both Ventress and Dooku. He would then seek out rumors of another Zabrak warrior who was a Sith Apprentice. After finding Darth Maul, the two would try to build their own criminal empire, and now Hot Toys is bringing this brute to life.

Releasing as part of Hot Toys growing Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection, Savage Oppress has been faithfully sculpted right from the hit animated series. Standing 13.3" tall, Savage has a rolling eye feature, swappable heads, a swappable robotic left arm, a spear, and a light-up red lightsaber. Bow before the dark side with this impressive release and try to rule the galaxy once again. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, with a March 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Savage Opress 1/6th Figure

"Savage Opress™ was once a common Nightbrother whose fighting prowess impressed Asajj Ventress. Transformed into a monstrous warrior by Mother Talzin, Opress became Count Dooku's new assassin and secret Sith apprentice. His loyalty, however, remained to Talzin. The Nightsisters leader gave Savage a new quest: to find his brother, Darth Maul, who had somehow survived his apparent death and was living in exile in the Outer Rim."

"Savage located Maul and became his brother's enforcer in the Shadow Collective, but died when Darth Sidious confronted the two Sith warriors on Mandalore. Following our Darth Sidious collectible figure based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars™, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce Savage Opress as a 1/6th scale collectible figure to your collection! This 1/6th scale Savage Opress Collectible Figure is certainly one of the long-awaited missing puzzles to add to your collection."

