Hot Toys Debuts Spider-Man: No Way Home Green Goblin 1/6 Figure

The time has finally come where more Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles are on the way showcasing highlights of the film. Villains of Spider-Man cinematic history have arrived in the MCU and they made a big statement for the future for Spidey. Hot Toys is kicking off their newest Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles with the debut of the Green Goblin in incredible 1/6th scale format. Two versions will be offered with a standard and deluxe, with the deluxe coming with his deadly Goblin Glider. The original armored goblin from the 2002 film returns, with high attention to detail, pumpkin bomb, unmasked Willaim Defoe head, and LED's.

It is surprising that Hot Toys did not decide to use the modified Green Goblin outfit from the ending of Spider-Man No Way Home instead. I am completely fine with getting a 2021 version of a villain from 2002, but it is odd they didn't add the cloak and allowed for swappable gauntlet. There is no doubt that more No Way Home villains are on the way and it looks like Hot Toys is teasing Doc Ock in one of Goblin's pictures. I hope we can see some Multiverse Spiders make their way to the 1/6th scale format with updated death, unmasked heads, and more. Pre-orders, release date, and price are not known just yet, but collectors will be able to find him here when live.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – 1/6th scale Green Goblin Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) – "They're starting to come through. And I can't stop them." – Doctor Strange. Norman Osborn a.k.a. Green Goblin made his surprising return from the early Spider-Man movies along with some classic villains after Peter Parker and Doctor Strange inadvertently open up the door to the multiverse. Hearing the Green Goblin's malicious laugh and watching him tossing pumpkin bombs on the glider has certainly brought back the audiences' memories."

"Further expand on the Spider-Man: No Way Home collectible series, today Hot Toys is thrilled to present the Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Green Goblin collectible figure that will spread fear among your display. Masterfully crafted based on Green Goblin's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highly-detailed figure features a newly developed head sculpt of the renowned actor Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn with impressive likeness, a newly crafted green goblin helmet; skillfully tailored costume with armored pieces painted in metallic green color; his signature pumpkin bombs, and a dynamic figure stand."

"What's more, the Deluxe Edition includes a Goblin Glider in one-sixth scale with most up-to-date details in the movie, LED light up design and articulated function. Pre-order the Green Goblin figure immediately for your web slinger collection! And don't miss out on the villain coming next in line!"