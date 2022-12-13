Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker

It is time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit Star Wars film Attack of the Clones. To celebrate such an event, Hot Toys has revealed some new 1/6 scale 20th anniversary figures are on the way. The first Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones reveals in the arrival of Anakin Skywalker. Right off the bat, this figure is incredible with a brand new newly crafted head sculpt with uncanny likeness featuring movable eyes. Anakin comes in at 12″ tall, features 30 points of articulation, and will come with not one but two LED lightsabers. Other accessories include swappable hands (including a robotic one) and a newly designed windowed 20th anniversary box. The Battle of Geonosis rages on, and Anakin is at the center of it all. This Star Wars release brings the character right off the screen and onto your shelves for $279. Pre-orders are live right here with a June 2024 release, and be on the lookout for Padme, also coming soon.

Bring Balance to the Force with Hot Toys

"Discovered as a slave on Tatooine™ by Qui-Gon Jinn™ and Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi™ ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Sideshow and Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Figure!"

"Based on the appearance of Anakin Skywalker in the film, the meticulously developed sixth-scale collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness and rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eye line, a skillfully tailored Jedi robe and tunic, an interchangeable mechno right arm, two LED light-up lightsabers, a Geonosian™ factory themed display stand, and a special designed commemorative packaging! This Star Wars collectible figure is an amazing addition for any Star Wars fans!"

The Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function

Movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Detailed hair sculpture of Anakin Skywalker's iconic hair style

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fist One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo

Costume:

One (1) dark brown colored Jedi robe

One (1) dark brown colored sleeveless leather-like textured robe

One (1) brown colored tunic with belt

One (1) brownish yellow colored under tunic

One (1) dark brown colored belt

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) Anakin's LED-lighted blue lightsaber (USB power operated)

One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) LED-lighted green lightsaber (USB power operated)

One (1) green lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Two (2) styles of lightsaber hilts

Accessories:

One (1) interchangeable mechno right arm

Two (2) droid factory themed diorama accessories

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate