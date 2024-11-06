Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Purge Trooper Commander

Return to the events of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with Hot Toys as they debut their latest 1/6 figure with the Purge Trooper Commander

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with a brand new 1/6 scale figure from the Star Wars Universe. This new release arrives from the hit video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as the Purge Trooper Commander is ready for deployment. This specialized Imperial soldier is tasked with hunting down Jedi survivors after the events of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. As elite Imperial troopers, the Purge Trooper Commanders are known for combat skills and training to counter Force-sensitive opponents.

Hot Toys is now bringing this trooper to life as a Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6 scale release that will be limited to only 2,500 pieces. The figure will stand 11.8" tall, will have 30 points of articulation, and will have a light-up LED visor. As for accessories, he will just feature a customizable blaster rifle with a detachable scope and swappable muzzles. This Commander is ready to hunt down any Jedi that he gets orders for, including Cal Kestis. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Purge Trooper Commander right on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars Purge Trooper Commander (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™, the Purge Trooper Commander™ is an elite enemy tasked with hunting down Jedi survivors following Order 66. Equipped with advanced combat skills and tactics, these commanders lead squads of Purge Troopers and utilize unique abilities to counter Jedi powers. Their formidable weaponry and armor make them challenging opponents, creating intense and strategic encounters that embody the Empire's relentless pursuit of the remaining Jedi."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the meticulously crafted 1/6th scale Collectible Figure inspired by the Purge Trooper Commander™ in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ™. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2,500 units, exclusively in selected markets. This stunning collectible figure is beautifully crafted with a helmet featuring LED light-up function, detailed armor with weathering effects, a form-fitting under-suit, a pair of pauldron with quilted detail, and belt with kama."

