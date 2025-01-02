Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: The Old Republic 1/6 Darth Malgus Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they have unveiled a brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure with Darth Malgus

Article Summary Explore the Star Wars: Legends universe with Hot Toys' new 1/6 scale Darth Malgus figure.

Darth Malgus, the iconic Sith from The Old Republic era, is brought to life with exquisite detail.

The figure features LED elements, a fabric cloak, removable mask, and light-up lightsaber.

Pre-order this stunning collectible through Sideshow Collectibles and honor The Old Republic legacy.

Hot Toys is stepping into the world of Star Wars: Legends as they debut their latest 1/6 scale figure. Darth Malgus is ready to rule once again and was first introduced in the widely popular Star Wars: The Old Republic era. He is known as a fearsome Sith Lord who reigned during the Great Galactic War, including the massive and deadly assault on Coruscant, a crucial and defining moment in Star Wars: The Old Republic's lore. Hot Toys has nicely crafted his designs right from the lore with his imposing appearance, marked by his signature respirator and scarred head sculpt.

Driven by a vision of Sith superiority, Darth Malgus is a deadly Sith, and this figure captures all of that and more with his impressive features and LED elements. Quite a few light-up features are actually included here, including his mask, gauntlets, and chest, as well as his iconic red lightsaber and the intriguing Old Republic base. Other features will consist of a fabric cloak, rolling eyeballs, removable mask, and Force Lighting effect. The legacy of the Star Wars: The Old Republic era lives on with this sweet 1/6 scale figure that will be going up for pre-order soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: The Old Republic 1/6 Scale Darth Malgus

"In a galaxy far, far away…. over three thousand years before the classic films, an infamous Sith Lord from the era, Darth Malgus plays a pivotal role in the Sith Empire's assault against the Jedi and the Republic, including invading the Jedi Temple with a devastating attack. In celebration of the fresh start of 2025, Hot Toys proudly unveils one of the characters from Star Wars™ legends, Darth Malgus, as a 1/6th scale collectible figure! This visually striking figure will certainly evoke fear with its menacing presence."

"Masterfully crafted to capture exquisite likeness of Darth Malgus from the game, the figure features a meticulously crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, along with a newly sculpted detachable LED-lighted mask. Darth Malgus' armor is also finely tailored, from special LED light-up gauntlets to a chest plate with light-up control panel, highlighted by a specialized body."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!