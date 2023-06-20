Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Far from home, hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Hot Toys Explore the Spider-Verse – MCU Spider-Man (Stealth Suit)

We are stepping back into the Spider-Verse with the help of Hot Toys as we showcase some 1/6 Spider-Man figures from the multiverse

The Spider-Verse, also known as the Arachno Humanoid Poly Multiverse, is a very unique and interesting concept. It all started back in 2014 with Marvel Comics during Edge of Spider-Verse, which showcased new and different Spider-People. The Web of Life connects all of these characters, and this story helped kick off one of the greatest Spider-Man comic events. Since then, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has taken fans by storm by exploring the life of Miles Morales and stepping deeper into the Spider-Verse. Things got even more intense with the arrival of this year's big blockbuster film, Across the Spider-Verse.

Welcome to Spider-Society, a massive collection of spider-people from across the multiverse. As the multiverse continues to get explored, fans want to bring home plenty of variants of the iconic wallcrawler. Thankfully Sideshow and Hot Toys are here to help us by allowing us to showcase some of the great wall crawlers from all over various media. As we explore the Arachno Humanoid Poly Multiverse, we will be looking into Spidey from video games, movies, and TV. Our first Spider is coming to us from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and wearing a very interesting costume as Stealth Suit Spider-Man has arrived.

Spider-Man is usually seen in his iconic red and blue super suit, but that is not always the case. Certain missions require specific suits, and in the MCU film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans got the Stealth Suit. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow, we were able to get our hands on the movie masterpiece 1/6 scale Stealth Suit Spider from Hot Toys. This beauty is an exciting and fresh take on the hero by removing that color from our favorite web-slinger for a new stealthy night op design. This figure is beautifully crafted, and while it does not feature a full Tom Holland unmasked head sculpt, you can see his eyes under that mask. The goggles on the suit are interchangeable and can be posed in different positions, depending on your mission. His armor is simple and nicely crafted capturing the textured design right off the big screen.

The detail in this bad boy is simple, elegant, and the realistic elements are really shown in figures like this. A nice variety of Spider-Man poses are easily captured here, and Hot Toys included plenty of web accessories to have web heads play around. Far From Home was a very interesting MCU film, and it took Spidey to places we could not have imagined. The Stealth Suit is unique, special, and will stand out in any Spider-Man collection, and that is what you want. Add some flavor to your growing Spider-Verse and welcome this Spidey to your Spider Society today right here with Sideshow Collectibles. Stay tuned for more Spider-Verse travels as we step into the game world of Marvel's Spider-Man next.

