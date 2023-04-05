Hot Toys Gives Updates on Head Sculpts for Spider-Man, Thor and More It looks like Hot Toys is giving fans an update on quite a few upcoming 1/6 scale figures like Spider-Man and his updated head sculpt

Hot Toys has just updated collectors for a few of their upcoming 1/6 scale Marvel Studios figures. Three characters have received some tweaks and updates for their head sculpt, changing up what was originally showcased. This will include a more redefined Peter Parker head for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home Red and Blue Suit. On top of that, Jane Foster as seen in Thor: Love and Thunder is beautifully captured and now features separate rolling eyeballs for even more poses. Lastly, Shuri comes to life from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a new head sculpt as well as an updated look to her suit. All of the specifics can be seen and read below, and pre-orders are still live for Spider-Man (here), Mighty Thor (here), and the Black Panther (here).

Update News: 1/6th Scale Spider-Man (MCU Red and Blue Suit)

"Calling to all Spidey fans! Here's an up-close look to a more refined Peter Parker head sculpt, now included in Hot Toys' one-sixth Spider-Man (New Red and Blue Suit) figure from Spider-Man: No Way Home collection. We've approached the character with fine-tuned sculpting and painting techniques to showcase the amazing details of this single masterpiece. He's on the way to save your day!"

Update News: 1/6th Scale Mighty Thor (Love and Thunder)

"She possesses all the strength and power of a God of Thunder! We are beyond ecstatic to be sharing the head sculpt that captures the likeness of Mighty Thor inspired by her image in <Thor: Love and Thunder>. This skillfully crafted head sculpt comes with separate rolling eyeballs allowing adjustable eyeline and long wavy strands of hair are impressive for its accuracy and elegance."

Update News: 1/6th Scale Black Panther (Wakanda Forever)

"Hot Toys is excited to unveil the head sculpt featuring the realistic likeness of Shuri as the new Black Panther in <Black Panther: Wakanda Forever>. Beautifully crafted with keen attention to detail, this head sculpt comes with separate rolling eyeballs is remarkable for its facial details and complex hair sculpture. In addition, the Black Panther outfit designed to highlight its awesome suit power will now give off a mythical purple glow through luminous reflective paint application (visible under specialized torch). Your eyes will pop when you see it on your display."