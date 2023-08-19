Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Hitches a Ride on the Dewback with New Star Wars Release

Coast in the sands of Tatooine in style with the help of a creature from the Star Wars Universe with a new Hot Toys release

The 1/6 scale line of action figures from Hot Toys has always been an impressive set of collectibles. However, when Hot Toys' adds new companion vehicles for then, it takes them to completely new heights. Fans recently saw a Star Wars: A New Hope 1/6 Scale Sandtrooper Sergeant arrive as he searches for droids on Tatooine. It looks like this soldier could use some extra means of transportation as the infamous Dewback comes to life. The reliable mounts are an iconic and popular creature from Star Wars, and Hot Toys is putting them back into the hands of collectors. Measuring 31" long and 14" tall, the sand of Tatooine will have nothing on them, and two versions will be released. A deluxe figure will feature a couple of swappable parts, and a Sandtrooper bundle can also be acquired, giving both mount and rider in one haul. These beauties come in at $455 or $485 with a December 2024 release, which can be found here.

Star Wars: A New Hope Dewback Hits the Sand with Hot Toys

"Rugged reptiles with thick hides, dewbacks are plodding but reliable mounts. When prodded by their riders, they are capable of brief bursts of surprising speed. Revisiting the memorable scene of the Sandtrooper™ discovering a droid part in the vast Tatooine™ desert in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce 1/6th scale Dewback collectible (Deluxe Version)!"

"The highly-accurate Dewback is skillfully developed based on the appearance of the creature in the film. Approximately 80cm in length, the magnificent collectible features greatly detailed head and body texture, an interchangeable open mouth head, and a saddle for its rider! This Deluxe Version will exclusively feature an interchangeable closed jaw and right standing leg for more display options! This incredible Dewback 1/6th scale collectible will be an excellent piece to add to your Star Wars™ collection!"

The Dewback (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Dewback in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Excellent detail and coloration on mouth, teeth, tail, and rough texture of the skin

Approximately 37cm H x 80cm L x 35cm W

One (1) interchangeable closed jaw

One (1) interchangeable right-standing leg

One (1) set of leather-like bridle and sculpted saddle with fabric saddle bags

Each collectible is specially hand-painted

