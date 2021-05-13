Tony Stark Suits Up With New Iron Man 2 Mark V Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has revealed their newest Marvel Studios 1/6 scale figure as Tony Stark is back from Iron Man 2. Unlike the previous Iron Man figures, this one captures Tony Stark suiting up into his Mark V suit just like in the film. Hot Toys captures the likeness of Robert Downey Jr. with this figure as he wears his racing suit. Even in its suit-up mode, the Mark V red and silver Iron Man 2 armor will have an LED effect on its chest and forearms. The figure will allow collectors to capture Iron Man mid-transformation just before he takes on the villainous Whiplash. There is also a deluxe version going that will feature the Iron Man Mark 5 suitcase giving Marvel fans even more amazing poses to capture Tony Stark in.

This powerful and mighty Avenger is ready for his close up, and pre-orders are live, and fans can purchase one for $405. Tony Stark (Mark V Suit Up Version) Deluxe is set to release between July – September 2022, with pre-orders live and located here. Collectors can also find the non-deluxe Iron Man 2 figure for $350, which does not include the special base or suitcase here. Be sure to keep growing your Iron Man collection with another extraordinary piece from Hot Toys.

"Give me the case! Come on!" – Tony Stark. During his vacation to Monaco, Tony Stark found himself in dire need of the Mark V armor when Whiplash attacked him in the race circuit! Despite the dangers, Happy Hogan and Pepper Potts delivered the portable armor in suitcase, which allowed Tony to defeat the villain with a near-perfect command of energized whips. Celebrating the 600th creations of Hot Toys Movie Masterpiece Series, we proudly present a brand new Tony Stark (Mark V Suit up Version) as 1/6th scale collection figure, winds through Tony's racing track suit and the visually appealing Iron Man Mark V's suit up scene in Iron Man 2 with a selection of beautifully engineered armor pieces and accessories attachable over the figure."

"The movie-accurate figure is finely crafted based on Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the movie, features a newly developed Tony Stark head sculpt with specially applied battle damaged effects; a gorgeously detailed racing suit; LED light-up function design on arc reactor, and forearms; attachable Iron Man Mark V armor parts in defined proportion including helmet, chest and shoulders, upper back, thigh and calf armors, hands with articulated fingers; skillfully painted in red and silver coloring with an astonishing metallic appearance; several pieces of interchangeable armors for different assembling looks; and a figure base."

"In addition, the deluxe version includes a stunningly-detailed metallic red and silver Mark V suitcase with articulated function, displaying intricate compositions after expanding, comes with more assembling parts that especially for this suitcase, to recreate the scene in a full extent. Suit up with the Tony Stark figure by today. It's a must-have for fans of Iron Man!"

The 1/6th scale Tony Stark (Mark V Suit up Version) Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Tony Stark wearing racing suit in Iron Man 2

One (1) newly developed battle damaged head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

Brown color hair sculpture

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31cm tall

Special features on armor:

LED-light up function on arc reactor on chest, and forearms (battery operated)

Metallic red and silver colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

Attachable Iron Man Mark V armor parts including: One (1) set of helmet One (1) pair of forearm armors One (1) set of waist armor One (1) pair of thigh armors One (1) pair of foot armors

Attachable Iron Man Mark V armor parts with articulated function to simulate the suiting up process including: One (1) set of articulated chest armor One (1) set of articulated back armor One (1) pair of articulated shoulder armors One (1) pair of articulated upper arm armors One (1) pair of articulated calf armors One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (battery operated)

Additional Iron Man Mark V armor parts for interchangeable display style on chest, waist, back, and forearms

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of suitcase holding hands One (1) pair of relax hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) blue and black racing suit

One (1) pair of black shoes

Accessories:

One (1) metallic red and silver colored painting Mark V suitcase (with articulated function)***

One (1) set of armor assembling parts (attachable to suitcase)***

One (1) themed figure base with movie logo, character name plate and graphic card

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version