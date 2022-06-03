Hot Toys Resurrects Doctor Strange with New Marvel Dead Strange Figure

Hot Toys is back with another 1/6 scale figure from the newest MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The horror elements of Sam Raimi's newest film come to life with this one as Dead Strange is resurrected. If the film, Doctor Strange uses the Darkhold and does the imaginable, dreamwalks into the corpse of one of his dead variants. This gruesome figure comes in at 12″ tall, features 30 points of articulation, and is sculpted to perfection with decaying elements throughout. As for accessories, Hot Toys did not hold back as Doctor Strange will come with a fabric cape, attachable Souls of the Damned arms, and other Soul of the Damned elements to bring his resurrected look to life right off the screen. The Multiverse of Madness Dead Strange 11/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $385. Pre-orders are already live here, and he is set to release between July – December 2023.

"This time it's gonna take more than killing me to kill me." Doctor Strange dreamwalks into his variant's corpse from the post-incursion universe. When Dead Strange heads for Mount Wundagore for the final showdown, he's set upon by the Souls of Damned, who scream at him for possessing a dead body. This desecrates the natural order of the universe, and the hellish sprits were sent to stop him."

"Today, Hot Toys thrilled to present the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale Dead Strange collectible figure and his cape of demons inspired by the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dead Strange in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture with disgustingly beautiful details; a decaying tunic outfit and sculpted boots, a distressed cape with sculpted heads of demons; the greatly detailed Souls of Damned accessories to drag on Strange, and a dynamic figure base. The Dead Strange figure will surely be a unique one to your Marvel collection!"

The 1/6th scale Dead Strange Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dead Strange in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt

– Highly-detailed tied hair sculpture

– Movie-accurate Dead Strange's appearance with damaged muscle tissue and exposed skeleton parts

– Body with over 30 points of articulation

– Approximately 31 cm tall

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of clenching hands

– Two (2) pairs of gesture hands

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

– One (1) black colored cloak with Souls of Damned head sculptures and distressed detailing (embedded with wires)

– One (1) multi-layered burgundy and black colored tunic with distressed detailing

– One (1) burgundy and black colored under-tunic

– One (1) cummerbund

– One (1) pair of navy colored pants

– One (1) pair of burgundy and black boots

Accessories:

– One (1) Souls of Damned accessory with articulated arms (attachable to figure's back)

– Two (2) Souls of Damned accessories

– Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate