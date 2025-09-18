Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Hot Toys Reveals Limited Edition 1/6 Iron Man Sub-Zero Fractal Armor

Hot Toys is bringing some heat to fans collections as they unveil new 1/6 scale figures from Iron Man with the Sub-Zero Fractal Armor

Features a futuristic, crystalline white design inspired by both Sub-Zero and Fractal Armor suits.

Only 2,500 pieces made, with diecast elements, LEDs, deployable air flaps, and swappable hands included.

Available for pre-order at $415 with a February 2026 release, exclusively through Sideshow Collectibles.

Iron Man is back as Hot Toys debuts a stunning new 1/6th scale collectible figure that reimagines Tony Stark's classic Iron Man 2 suit. Say hello to the Iron Man Mark IV (Sub-Zero Fractal Armor), a futuristic, crystalline twist on this iconic suit of armor. Inspired by the snow-camouflage design of the Sub-Zero Mark VII and the faceted surfaces of the Fractal Armor Mark IV. This exclusive variant features a sleek, iridescent white finish with crystalized patterns that will surely make it stand out in any Hall of Armor collection.

Limited to only 2,500 pieces, this Hot Toys Exclusive figure has diecast elements, LEDs, fully deployable air flaps, swappable hands, and a themed Arc Factor base. Collectors have seen Iron Man figures before, but this one is uniquely crafted with a very impressive deco, crystallized style, and will look amazing with other suits of armor. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $415 with a February 2026 release. Payment plans are already offered, and be sure to check out some of the other exclusives coming soon with Wolverine and Spider-Man.

Iron Man Mark IV (Sub-Zero Fractal Armor)

"The classic Mark IV armor gets an extraordinary reinterpretation as the Sub-Zero Fractal Armor — a bold fusion of two distinct design concepts that merge futuristic elegance with the rugged heart of Iron Man's legacy. Drawing inspiration from the snow-camouflaged aesthetic of the Sub-Zero Mark VII, this variant blends its white tones with the prism-like, faceted surfaces of the Fractal Armor Mark IV, resulting in a stunning suit that radiates both stealth and crystalline elegance."

"Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark IV (Sub-Zero Fractal Armor) Collectible Figure, a visually striking reinterpretation of Tony Stark's classic Mark IV suit from Iron Man 2. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2,500 units, exclusively in selected markets."

